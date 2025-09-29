All Huskers

Nebraska Football Announces Kickoff Time for Maryland Road Contest on BTN

The Huskers will prepare for back-to-back afternoon kickoffs.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska wide receiver Quinn Clark hurdles Akron's Rodrick Hunter on his way to a 37-yard touchdown reception.
Nebraska football will continue a streak of afternoon kickoffs as the Huskers head to the East Coast next week.

The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska game at Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 11, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CDT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The contest will also be available on the FOX Sports and FOX One apps, with radio coverage provided by the Huskers Radio Network across its affiliate stations.

The game will be Nebraska's first true road contest of the season, as the Huskers opened the season with a neutral-site matchup at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium against Cincinnati, then followed with four home games at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska does not return to Lincoln until Saturday, Oct. 25, hosting Northwestern.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the fourth quarter
Maryland (4-0, 1-0 B1G) continues Big Ten play on Saturday, hosting Washington, while the Huskers (3-1, 0-1 B1G) take on Michigan State for Nebraska's homecoming game. The Nebraska-Maryland matchup is the Huskers' second appearance on the Big Ten Network this season. Nebraska took down Akron 68-0 on BTN on Sept. 6.

Nebraska has two future contests already slated for kickoff times and television designations, as Nebraska travels to Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. on FOX, while the Big Red wrap up the regular season at home against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. on CBS. The remaining regular-season kickoff times will be determined 12 or six days in advance.

The Big Ten Conference also announced the remaining Big Ten Conference game kickoff times and television broadcasts for the Oct. 10-11 weekend. Rutgers travels to Washington for a Friday night kickoff on FS1 at 8 p.m., while Ohio State travels to Illinois on FOX and UCLA visits Michigan on BTN at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Indiana at Oregon will join the Nebraska/Maryland kickoff time at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, while Northwestern at Penn State will be broadcast on FS1.

A Nebraska Cornhuskers cheerleader smiles during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines
The evening kickoffs feature Iowa at Wisconsin on FS1 at 6 p.m. CDT, while Michigan visits USC on NBC at 6:30 p.m. Purdue and Minnesota finish the weekend slate on BTN at 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule said during his Monday press conference in preparation for the Michigan State contest that his team is motivated to get back to playing after the Huskers' bye week and week four 30-27 loss to Michigan.

"No one cares about your feelings," Rhule said. "I was frustrated. They're frustrated. Play better. That's the message."

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule patrols the sideline against Michigan.
Nebraska takes on Michigan State on Saturday in Lincoln's Memorial Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. CDT. The contest will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 3 p.m. FS1
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Austin Jacobsen
