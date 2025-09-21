Nebraska Football Continues Receiving Votes in Coaches Poll, Fails to Keep Any AP Poll Points
Nebraska football is still holding on to some top-25 recognition despite suffering its first loss of the 2025 season.
After dropping its Big Ten opener 30-27 to Michigan on Saturday, the Huskers (3-1, 0-1 B1G) failed to garner any recognition from the Associated Press Top 25, but did continue earning votes from the USA Today Coaches Poll. It is the fifth straight poll and fourth consecutive week that Nebraska has received votes but failed to crack the top 25 in the coaches' rankings, and breaks the four-week streak of receiving top-25 recognition from the Associated Press.
Nebraska was the 36th-highest ranked team in the coaches poll prior to the loss to Michigan, and fell to the 41st-rated team. The Huskers remained ahead of North Texas and Iowa in this week's "receiving votes" category of the coaches poll. Nebraska was the 34th-highest rated team in last week's Associated Press rankings. It marks the third consecutive week that the Huskers lost Associated Press votes, falling from 10 points following Nebraska's 68-0 week two home win over Akron to nine points after the 59-7 victory against Houston Christian.
Arizona State, Utah, Louisville, Mississippi State, Memphis, Auburn, South Florida, Washington, Navy, Maryland, Kansas, Syracuse, Houston, UNLV, and Tulane remained ahead of Nebraska outside of the top 25 rankings in the coaches poll. Other teams receiving votes in the Associated Press poll included Auburn, Mississippi State, South Florida, Utah, Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis, Maryland, UNLV, UCF, and North Texas.
The Big Ten Conference showed more depth with four teams receiving votes outside of the top 25 in the coaches poll, while seven programs were ranked inside of both polls. No. 1 Ohio State remained unchanged at the top, while No. 2/3 Penn State fell one spot in the Associated Press ranking. No. 5/6 Oregon remained inside the top 10, while No. 12/11 Indiana rose five and eight spots, respectively, in the rankings following the 63-10 victory over No. 23 Illinois. No. 18/19 Michigan advanced two spots in each poll after downing Nebraska, while No. 22/21 USC joined the top 25 teams. Washington, Maryland, Nebraska, and Iowa all earned votes in the coaches poll, while Maryland was the lone Big Ten team to earn votes outside of the top 25 from the Associated Press.
The Southeastern Conference earned 10 spots in each ranking, led by No. 3/5 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. No. 7/10 Texas, No. 10/7 Oklahoma, and No. 9 Texas A&M all landed spots inside the top 10, while the SEC added No. 11/13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16/17 Alabama, No. 19/20 Missouri, and No. 20/18 Vanderbilt. Auburn and Mississippi State received votes, giving the SEC 12 of its 16 conference teams top 25 recognition. The conference did lose to ranked teams as South Carolina and Auburn each dropped from the top 25.
The Atlantic Coast Conference boasted two teams in the top 10 as No. 6/2 Miami (FL) and No. 8 Florida State remained near the top of the rankings. The ACC added No. 17/16 Georgia Tech, giving the conference three programs in each poll's top 25. Louisville and Syracuse received top 25 votes from the coaches' poll, as the Cardinals also landed votes from the Associated Press.
The Big 12 Conference failed to nab a spot in each ranking's top 10, but did garner four spots in each poll's top 25. No. 13/14 Iowa State led the conference while No. 14/12 Texas Tech rose in each poll. No. 24/25 BYU and No. 25/24 TCU each jumped into the top 25. Utah continued receiving votes but dropped from the top 25 after a home loss to Texas Tech, as Arizona State, Kansas, and Houston each received votes in this week's polls.
No. 21/22 Notre Dame remained in the top 25 after notching its first victory of the season. No Group of Five program was represented in the top 25 rankings, but Memphis, South Florida, Navy, UNLV, Tulane, and North Texas all received votes. Memphis was the highest receiving vote-getter in the coaches poll, while South Florida earned the most recognition in the Associated Press rankings.
Nebraska has now lost 28 games in a row against competition ranked by the Associated Press Top 25 after the Saturday loss to Michigan. The Huskers' last top 25 victory was against No. 22 Oregon in 2016. The Big Red will have several remaining opportunities in 2025 to end the losing streak with a road test at RV Maryland on Oct. 11, a home tilt against No. 22/21 USC on Nov. 1, a Nov. 22 trip to No. 2/3 Penn State, and the regular-season finale against RV Iowa on Black Friday.
The Huskers will remain idle in week five for Nebraska's first bye week of the season before gearing up for Michigan State on Oct. 4. The game has yet to be announced for a kickoff time or television designation.
USA Today Coaches Sept. 21 Top 25
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oregon
- Miami (FL)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Illinois
- BYU
- TCU
Associated Press Sept. 21 Top 25
- Ohio State
- Miami (FL)
- Penn State
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- TCU
- BYU
