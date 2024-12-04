All Huskers

Nebraska Defensive Lineman Kai Wallin to Enter Transfer Portal

The Husker sophomore will play his final two years at a new school.

Kaleb Henry

Transfer portal news continued for a third consecutive day for Nebraska football.

Sophomore defensive lineman Kai Wallin plans to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

On social media, Wallin said he is "thankful for the last two years at UNL."

"I have deliberated, consulted and prayed about my football future, and I have decided to enter the transfer portal with my next two years of eligibility," Wallin said. "While I hope to continue to grow and evolve, and make an impact on a new field, I will never forget the honor it was to wear a Nebraska jersey."

Wallin, who is from San Francisco, got to Lincoln as a junior college transfer in 2023. He played in four games and utilized a redshirt for that season.

This fall, Wallin played in 11 games, making four tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

