Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Flips 4-Star WR Cortez Mills, Has Its QB of the Future
Adam Carriker breaks down the news from Husker football's early signing day. Are more flips coming?
In this story:
The headline says it all ... although Adam does have some additional interesting info too!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
MORE: 4-Star Quarterback TJ Lateef Signs with Nebraska
MORE: 4-Star Wide Receiver Cortez Mills Flips from Oklahoma to Nebraska
MORE: 4-Star Running Back Jamarion Parker Signs with Nebraska
MORE: 4-Star Linebacker Christian Jones Signs with Nebraska
MORE: 4-Star Linebacker Dawson Merritt Signs with Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published