Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Flips 4-Star WR Cortez Mills, Has Its QB of the Future

Adam Carriker breaks down the news from Husker football's early signing day. Are more flips coming?

Adam Carriker

Gut Reaction: Nebraska FLIPS 4 ⭐️ WR CORTEZ MILLS, Has Their QB Of THE FUTURE & MORE FLIPS COMING?!
Gut Reaction: Nebraska FLIPS 4 ⭐️ WR CORTEZ MILLS, Has Their QB Of THE FUTURE & MORE FLIPS COMING?! / Carriker Chronicles
The headline says it all ... although Adam does have some additional interesting info too!

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

