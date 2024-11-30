All Huskers

Nebraska Football Transfer Portal Tracker

College football rosters will need to shrink with upcoming roster limits. Follow along for all of the outgoing and incoming portal movement with Nebraska.

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule looks up at the scoreboard during the second quarter of Nebraska's 34-3 victory against Northern Iowa.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule looks up at the scoreboard during the second quarter of Nebraska's 34-3 victory against Northern Iowa. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

College football is going through a transition unlike any the sport has seen before.

From the allowance of name, image, and likeness to the transfer portal, the sport has gone through seismic shifts the last several years. Those shifts continue with potential revenue sharing and roster limits, the latter of which will cause programs with rich walk-on traditions to remove dozens of roster spots.

"This year, we're probably gonna end up with between 30 and 50 guys in the portal with the roster and all the things that are gonna have to happen," Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule said at the beginning of the Iowa week. "But I don't really want any of them to go in the portal. I want them all to stay here and develop. Its just the new world we're in."

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule.
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule coaches against the Wisconsin Badgers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska is one of those programs that has long held a place for walk-ons. That will change. Rhule noted earlier in November that there have been less preferred walk-on offers this cycle.

"For me, as a former walk-on, my strength coach was a former walk-on, Satt (Marcus Satterfield) was a former walk-on — I can’t imagine my life if I hadn’t been able to walk on at Penn State University. I can’t imagine my life if I hadn’t played for Joe Paterno and gotten my butt kicked by those guys every day," Rhule said.

"Hopefully, everyone really embraces this moment, because it’s kind of the end of an era. If you really think about it, we’ve out-legislated true walk-on programs in college football. "

Multiple players have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. The portal is operating under windows going forward, with the next window running from Dec. 9 to Dec. 28.

Below are all of the players that are leaving and joining Nebraska via the portal.

Outgoing

Player

Position

Years Remaining

New School

Malachi Coleman

WR

3

Syncere Safeeullah

DB

3

