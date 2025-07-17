Nebraska Football's Gunnar Gottula Talks Getting '1% Better Every Day'
Nebraska offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula joined host Jessica Coody of Huskers Radio Network on Sports Nightly Wednesday, offering an encouraging update on his health and an inside look at the mindset of the Huskers’ offensive line heading into fall camp.
With the season opener against Cincinnati inching closer, Gottula’s interview offered valuable insight into the team’s mindset, his recovery, and the growth of Nebraska’s offensive line unit heading into fall camp.
After injuries to Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran in 2024, someone had to step into the left tackle role, and that someone was Gunnar Gottula. The Lincoln native answered the call, starting the final nine games of the season for Nebraska. That stretch gave him valuable experience and preparation heading into 2025.
Following the Huskers’ bowl win over Boston College in late November, Gottula underwent offseason surgery that kept him sidelined for spring ball. But during his appearance on Sports Nightly, he confirmed he’s on track, saying he’ll be “fully good to go for camp,” having been cleared just “a few weeks ago.”
When asked what he took away from his starting experience last season, Gottula kept it simple: “[I] Took it week by week and just went out there and played ball.” He added that stepping into the role wasn’t as abrupt as it may have seemed from the outside, crediting his readiness throughout the year by saying, “I was always prepared like I was gonna go out there and play.”
That preparation is something Gottula hopes to carry into 2025. When asked about the outlook for the offensive line this fall, he said, “I’m really excited about this year, we’ve been putting in a lot of good work.”
Gottula also noted that as the Huskers enter year three under head coach Matt Rhule, the team is carrying itself differently than in previous seasons. With fall camp just around the corner, he remarked, “Going into the third year, we know the standards.” Expanding by saying that means attention to detail and doing things with purpose are top priorities for everyone this season.
When asked about teammate Justin Evans’ move to center in 2025, Gottula responded, “Justin’s gonna do a great job; he prepares at an elite level.” He added that Justin is a natural leader and “easy to follow” because of his relentless work ethic.
Gottula also had high praise for Nebraska’s transfer additions Elijah Pritchett and Rocco Spindler, saying, “Rocco and Elijah, they’re great dudes. They fit right in.” He added that both bring valuable starting experience from storied programs, which will “really help” the offensive line unit this season.
After adding some in-depth analysis of the team and, more specifically,was the offensive line, he ended the interview by answering a question regarding his goals for the 2025 season. Gottula responded by saying he going to "Make sure everybody’s getting 1% better every day."
Takeaways from the interview were subtle, but meaningful. First and foremost, Gunnar Gottula is healthy and, in his words, “ready to go” for fall camp, which is a welcome update after offseason surgery kept him sidelined during the spring. His praise for Justin Evans' transition to center stood out as well. Coming from someone who sees it every day in practice, it’s clear Evans’ leadership and work ethic are earning full respect from his teammates.
Gottula’s remarks about transfer additions Rocco Spindler and Elijah Pritchett were equally encouraging. Their ability to quickly gel with the returning offensive linemen will be vital this fall, and it sounds like they’re fitting right in. And lastly, Gottula’s emphasis on helping everyone get “one percent better every day” is a reflection of the intentional, purpose-driven mindset Matt Rhule’s staff has been trying to instill since day one.
No, this wasn’t an interview filled with dramatic headlines, and honestly, that’s part of what makes it valuable. Gottula’s confidence and quiet optimism reflect a group that knows what’s expected and is putting in the work to meet it. As covered in an earlier article, Nebraska’s 2025 offensive line brings back 122 combined career starts and might be the deepest room the Huskers have had in years. If Donovan Raiola can continue to foster cohesion and consistency in that unit, and Gottula's words offer any insight, Nebraska’s offense could take a major step forward this fall.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
