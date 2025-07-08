Breaking Down Nebraska’s 122-Start Offensive Line Unit for 2025
With an offseason of coordinator turnover following a step forward in the win column, Nebraska football finds itself once again shifting offensive philosophies. Quietly, though, one coach has remained through it all, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Now entering his fourth season in Lincoln and third under Matt Rhule, Raiola is the longest-tenured assistant on staff. While attention has often centered on quarterback battles, receiver depth, and scheme shifts, the offensive line has steadily improved under Raiola’s guidance, though not always visibly or loudly.
In 2025, that narrative could change. Nebraska’s offensive line returns over 120 combined career starts across seven presumed contributors. Injuries and inconsistent depth have plagued the unit for years, but heading into this fall, there’s a sense of "quiet confidence" that everyone keeps talking about. With a foundation built through Raiola’s recruiting and bolstered by experienced transfer additions, this might be the Huskers’ most complete offensive line of this decade, if not longer.
Offensive line play thrives on continuity, and Nebraska enters 2025 with 122 combined career starts across seven linemen, one of the program’s most seasoned groups in a decade. Veterans like Turner Corcoran and Henry Lutovsky have logged starts since 2021, while Power Five transfers Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and Elijah Pritchett (Alabama) bring playoff-caliber experience. Emerging starters like Justin Evans and Gunnar Gottula round out a unit that has finally developed cohesion through reps and time together.
In recent years, Nebraska’s line has often been a weak link, plagued by injuries and inconsistency. But with this level of returning experience, chemistry, and proven depth, 2025 could mark a turning point in the trenches.
Moving on to the projected starters and contributing depth, here is the breakdown of the names and faces you'll see in the trenches in 2025.
Left Tackle: Despite having four players on the roster with starting experience at left tackle, the presumed starter for Nebraska’s season opener on Aug. 30 is last year’s surprise standout, Gunnar Gottula. After filling in for the injured Turner Corcoran in 2024, Gottula made nine consecutive starts and held his own against Big Ten edge rushers, proving he’s more than capable of keeping his role in 2025.
However, Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett adds legitimate competition after starting 12 games at tackle last season for the Crimson Tide. This shapes up to be a true 1A/1B battle heading into fall camp, with the final decision likely coming down to which lineman earns the staff’s trust to protect sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola’s blindside.
Left Guard: With Justin Evans shifting to center for 2025, Nebraska has a vacancy to fill at left guard. The most likely candidate is Henry Lutovsky, who started 11 games at right guard last season and has steadily developed into a reliable presence in both pass protection and run blocking. Sliding him to the left side would maintain continuity along the interior and reward his steady progression.
Though, we could see Rocco Spindler, the transfer from Notre Dame, fill the left guard spot as well. Spindler brings 23 starts and 40 games of experience, primarily at right guard, and has the physical tools to play either side. For now, Lutovsky is penciled in on the left, but this could come down to which combination builds the best chemistry with the adjacent tackle and center throughout fall camp.
Center: As previously noted, Justin Evans is making the full-time move from left guard to center in 2025. With 18 career starts under his belt, Evans has been a steady presence along the offensive line during the first two seasons of the Matt Rhule era. His versatility was on display in 2023 when he logged starts at both guard and center, but this season marks his first as the clear-cut option at the position. While most spots up front involve interpretation, Evans is currently the only player on the line projected as a locked-in starter at his respective role heading into fall camp.
Right Guard: Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler is the projected starter at right guard, bringing a wealth of experience to the interior. Spindler started 23 games over four seasons in South Bend, including the final 13 contests of 2024 as the Irish made a run to the national championship game. His postseason pedigree and consistency made him one of Nebraska’s most important transfer additions this offseason. As noted earlier, both Spindler and Henry Lutovsky are expected to start at guard, but which side they each settle into will likely depend on chemistry with the center and tackle playing next to them. For now, Spindler slots in at right guard with a strong chance to make an important impact early on.
Right Tackle: Rounding out the starting five is Elijah Pritchett, a transfer from Alabama who arrives in Lincoln with both high-level experience and untapped potential. Over three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Pritchett appeared in 29 games and started 12, most of those coming at right tackle. Given his history on the right side, it’s logical to project him there for Nebraska, especially with Gunnar Gottula likely manning the left.
Pritchett’s raw talent and SEC-tested resume give him one of the highest ceilings on the roster, but consistency, on and off the field, will determine how impactful he becomes in 2025. If the Husker staff can channel his ability within their culture, Pritchett could anchor the right side and elevate the entire unit.
Rotational Players: Nebraska’s offensive line depth in 2025 is as promising as it’s been in years, thanks in part to experienced reserves like Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran. Both veterans are working back from season-ending injuries but have logged extensive starting experience in their careers, Prochazka with 11 starts (primarily at left tackle) and Corcoran with 35 starts spread across multiple seasons and positions. If either Gottula or Pritchett falters or gets injured, Corcoran is a strong candidate to slide in at left tackle, while Prochazka offers insurance at either tackle spot.
Beyond the top seven, Tyler Knaak and Jason Maciejczak provide additional flexibility. Knaak saw time in eight games last season and could be a depth option at tackle or guard. Maciejczak appeared in nine contests and projects as a physical interior lineman who can offer relief at either guard spot. With this group, Nebraska has a rotation that not only brings game experience but also gives Donovan Raiola options across all five positions up front.
For all the attention Nebraska’s quarterback and receivers will draw this fall, the offensive line will quietly be the engine that makes it all go. With more experience, proven depth, and top-end potential than in recent memory, Donovan Raiola’s group enters 2025 with expectations higher than they have been in some time. If they stay healthy and continue building cohesion, this could be the driving force that gets Nebraska back to college football relevance in 2025 and beyond.
