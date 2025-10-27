Is Nebraska Football Actually Better?
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s win over Northwestern and celebrate getting to bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.
Huskers get up off the mat after Minnesota:
- After a disappointing performance in Minneapolis last Friday night, the Big Red brought more fight and energy to the game against the always-pesky Northwestern Wildcats.
- It wasn’t always pretty–it rarely has been in 2025–and the officiating was some of the worst we’ve seen in a long time.
- But the Huskers found a way to get the W.
Is it actually better?
- The Common Fans do an exercise to go through the different phases of the game to examine if–and how much–the team has actually made progress this season.
- Special teams is so clearly better in every way that Mike Ekeler might be the most important hire of the last 10 years for Nebraska football. One could argue the third phase is the difference between Nebraska being 6-2 and 4-4 this year.
- Offense and defense are more of a mixed bag.
- The offense as a whole is better, although their inconsistency drives Husker fans crazy.
- Quarterback play is better overall, running back play is better (we love you Emmett!), wide receiver play is better, but the unit stalls all too often and the offensive line needs work.
- The defense has probably taken a step back given all that they lost, but the pass defense is still strong and a plethora of young talent gives hope for the future.
- Other things that are better: winning close games, making late stops, and putting together game winning drives. Husker teams of recent years have simply not done these things.
- Ultimately, the Common Fans conclude that Nebraska football is in fact better; they are making progress.
- That said, it is often not as consistent, or not as good, as Husker Nation would like to see.
- At 6-2, we’ve gotta celebrate all the Ws, and hope 2025 will still see a breakthrough win for the program.
Celebrating the Common Fan tailgate:
- Thanks to all those who came out to say hi (or in some cases, hang out all day) at the Common Fan tailgate.
- It was awesome to have Husker legend Steve Taylor and longtime sports talk radio guys Mike’l Severe and Gary Sharp hang out with us.
- Equally as awesome was to see so many friends, family, and listeners. We love the Common Fan community!
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
