Nebraska Football Keeping ‘Four ORsmen’ Approach at Running Back
If you were against the lack of a No. 1 running back for the season opener, better just start ignoring that position on the weekly depth chart updates.
Just like against UTEP, Nebraska football's depth chart for Colorado lists all four running backs and OR at the end of the lines. That means you're just as likely to see Rahmir Johnson as Emmett Johnson as Dante Dowdell as Gabe Ervin. That's something that Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says he liked for the first game as they put the "Four ORsmen" into practice.
"I really liked the feeling of it on Saturday," Rhule said Monday. "I liked the way it felt – it was really hot out there, we were on the cooler sideline. They were going fast and we were getting three-and-outs and they were staying on the field a lot.
"To keep putting backs in there that felt fresh, I kind of enjoyed it."
Running backs at the collegiate level have to be able to do certain things to see the field: run between the tackles, run outside, pass block, catch, etc. Typically, you hope to have two guys who can do almost all of those things and can spell each other when needed. Rhule liked using his four backs in different ways.
"We had certain roles, obviously, Rahmir (Johnson) and Emmett (Johnson) were the sub backs, the third down backs, the big backs that went in on short yards and goal line," Rhule said. "I think we will do that for another week. We’ll just keep doing that because I like where we’re at right now."
One responsibility that stands above all others in keeping a running back on the field is hanging onto the ball. Dante Dowdell fumbled the ball just three yards from the end zone. That was in the second quarter; he did not have another touch the rest of the game.
"Dante is going to keep playing," Rhule said. "I’d put Dante in. He had to sit for a while and didn’t see the field for a little bit, but I’d put him in again."
Dowdell finished with eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. He was eclipsed in yards by Emmett at 71 yards and touchdowns by Ervin with two. Ervin did only have 24 yards on six carries, though, while Rahmir added 11 carries for 50 yards.
The next chance for the "Four ORsmen" to get to work is Saturday against Colorado. Last year in Boulder, the Huskers ran for 222 yards, including 74 yards from Ervin and 66 from Rahmir. In their season-opening win over North Dakota State, the Buffalo defense allowed 157 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
