All Huskers

Nebraska Football Keeping ‘Four ORsmen’ Approach at Running Back

There isn't a true lead back for the Nebraska Cornhuskers yet, but early in the football season coach Matt Rhule likes what he has with all four guys playing their roles.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs for a touchdown against the UTEP Miners during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs for a touchdown against the UTEP Miners during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

If you were against the lack of a No. 1 running back for the season opener, better just start ignoring that position on the weekly depth chart updates.

Just like against UTEP, Nebraska football's depth chart for Colorado lists all four running backs and OR at the end of the lines. That means you're just as likely to see Rahmir Johnson as Emmett Johnson as Dante Dowdell as Gabe Ervin. That's something that Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says he liked for the first game as they put the "Four ORsmen" into practice.

"I really liked the feeling of it on Saturday," Rhule said Monday. "I liked the way it felt – it was really hot out there, we were on the cooler sideline. They were going fast and we were getting three-and-outs and they were staying on the field a lot.

"To keep putting backs in there that felt fresh, I kind of enjoyed it."

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stad
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs at the collegiate level have to be able to do certain things to see the field: run between the tackles, run outside, pass block, catch, etc. Typically, you hope to have two guys who can do almost all of those things and can spell each other when needed. Rhule liked using his four backs in different ways.

"We had certain roles, obviously, Rahmir (Johnson) and Emmett (Johnson) were the sub backs, the third down backs, the big backs that went in on short yards and goal line," Rhule said. "I think we will do that for another week. We’ll just keep doing that because I like where we’re at right now."

Raiola Dylan Raiola and Rahmir Johnson Nebraska football vs UTEP 2024
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola hands off to running back Rahmir Johnson during the second quarter vs UTEP, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

One responsibility that stands above all others in keeping a running back on the field is hanging onto the ball. Dante Dowdell fumbled the ball just three yards from the end zone. That was in the second quarter; he did not have another touch the rest of the game.

"Dante is going to keep playing," Rhule said. "I’d put Dante in. He had to sit for a while and didn’t see the field for a little bit, but I’d put him in again."

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs against UTEP Miners linebacker Dorian Hopkins (41).
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs against UTEP Miners linebacker Dorian Hopkins (41) and safety Xavier Smith (2) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Dowdell finished with eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. He was eclipsed in yards by Emmett at 71 yards and touchdowns by Ervin with two. Ervin did only have 24 yards on six carries, though, while Rahmir added 11 carries for 50 yards.

The next chance for the "Four ORsmen" to get to work is Saturday against Colorado. Last year in Boulder, the Huskers ran for 222 yards, including 74 yards from Ervin and 66 from Rahmir. In their season-opening win over North Dakota State, the Buffalo defense allowed 157 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

MORE: Huskers Begin a New Season of Hope with Decisive Win

MORE: Can Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium Regain its Intimidating Status Against Colorado?

MORE: Matt Rhule Stiff-Arms Notion of a Colorado-Nebraska Football ‘Culture War’

MORE: Is Nebraska Football WR Malachi Coleman Headed for a Redshirt this Season?

MORE: Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Earns First Big Ten Freshman Honor

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football