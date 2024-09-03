Huskers Begin a New Season of Hope with Decisive Win
The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska's season opening win and look ahead to the important questions heading into the massive game against Colorado in Week 2.
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s win in the home opener against UTEP:
- So much to love about Dylan Raiola.
- Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks: transfer portal success stories.
- The defense is who we thought they were.
- Hello successful two-minute drill, it's been so, so long since we've seen you.
- Emptying the bench like the old days.
The boys also explore the major questions heading into week 2:
- Are Dante Dowdell and Emmett Johnson emerging as the top two running backs? Or will we continue to see RB by committee?
- Has the offensive line taken a step forward or should we be concerned?
- How reliable is the kicking game?
- Can the defense get to the quarterback more than they did on Saturday?
- Can the defense get off the field on 3rd down?
And finally, looking ahead to Colorado.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
