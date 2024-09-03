All Huskers

Huskers Begin a New Season of Hope with Decisive Win

The Common Fans celebrate Nebraska's season opening win and look ahead to the important questions heading into the massive game against Colorado in Week 2.

TJ Birkel

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second quarter against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second quarter against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s win in the home opener against UTEP:

  • So much to love about Dylan Raiola.
  • Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks: transfer portal success stories.
  • The defense is who we thought they were.
  • Hello successful two-minute drill, it's been so, so long since we've seen you.
  • Emptying the bench like the old days.

The boys also explore the major questions heading into week 2:

  • Are Dante Dowdell and Emmett Johnson emerging as the top two running backs? Or will we continue to see RB by committee?
  • Has the offensive line taken a step forward or should we be concerned?
  • How reliable is the kicking game?
  • Can the defense get to the quarterback more than they did on Saturday?
  • Can the defense get off the field on 3rd down?

And finally, looking ahead to Colorado.

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

TJ Birkel

TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

