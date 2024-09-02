Matt Rhule Stiff-Arms Notion of a Colorado-Nebraska Football ‘Culture War’
Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule didn't take the bait Monday when asked if he sees Saturday's game against Colorado as a “culture clash.”
There's no denying that Rhule and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders take sharply contrasting approaches to building a team — Rhule by emphasizing long-haul player development and buy-in, and Sanders with his heavy use of the transfer portal to shuffle players in and out at an almost dizzying rate.
But a culture clash? “Not at all,” Rhule insisted during his game-week press conference Monday.
“I think they’re a competitive culture,” Rhule said. “They go recruit and get the best players they can get. They do well in school. They don’t get in trouble off the field and they compete. I respect that with what they do.”
With that, the Huskers’ second-year coach avoided giving the Buffaloes any bulletin board material. He also heaped praise on Colorado’s playmakers on offense, including Sanders’ son Shedeur, the Buffs’ starting quarterback. The CU-Nebraska series, he said, is “a great rivalry that I grew up on. A lot of those rivalries are dead now, so it’s great to play it.”
Rhule also spoke about the award-worthy debut of Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola, the possible redshirt year coming up for wide receiver Malachi Coleman, and much more. Scroll down for all the coverage, and refresh this page for the latest updates. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. | HuskerMax discussion
Coverage
- Nebraska on SI | Is Malachi Coleman Headed for a Redshirt this Season?
- Husker247 | Depth at Husker receiver gives Rhule's staff options concerning redshirts for Coleman, freshmen
- Husker247 | Rhule expresses respect for Deion Sanders' Colorado program prior to Saturday's rematch
- Husker247 | Matt Rhule Monday quick hits, news and notes
- Inside Nebraska |
- Nebraska Athletics | Rhule transcript
- Daily Nebraskan | Rhule remains focused on fixing the little things ahead of showdown against Colorado
- Omaha World-Herald | Shatel/Bland recap (video)
- Omaha World-Herald* | 'Love in my heart': Matt Rhule resists Colorado rivalry bait, hints receiver may redshirt
- Omaha World-Herald* | Rhule praises Dylan Raiola, talks quarterback's preparation for Colorado game
- Omaha World-Herald* | Rhule gives update on Mac Markway's progress getting up to speed with Nebraska's playbook
- Omaha World-Herald* | Husker notes: A night crowd that’s no-so-nice, tackling woes, and a returner ready to ‘bust one
Injury updates from Rhule, and Nebraska's plan for Malachi Coleman
More info
- Nebraska depth chart
- Nebraska pregame notes
- Colorado game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 roster
- 2024 media guide
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.