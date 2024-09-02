All Huskers

Matt Rhule Stiff-Arms Notion of a Colorado-Nebraska Football 'Culture War'

Huskers' head coach previews Saturday night's game against Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

Joe Hudson

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule didn't take the bait Monday when asked if he sees Saturday's game against Colorado as a “culture clash.”

There's no denying that Rhule and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders take sharply contrasting approaches to building a team — Rhule by emphasizing long-haul player development and buy-in, and Sanders with his heavy use of the transfer portal to shuffle players in and out at an almost dizzying rate.

But a culture clash? “Not at all,” Rhule insisted during his game-week press conference Monday.

“I think they’re a competitive culture,” Rhule said. “They go recruit and get the best players they can get. They do well in school. They don’t get in trouble off the field and they compete. I respect that with what they do.” 

With that, the Huskers’ second-year coach avoided giving the Buffaloes any bulletin board material. He also heaped praise on Colorado’s playmakers on offense, including Sanders’ son Shedeur, the Buffs’ starting quarterback. The CU-Nebraska series, he said, is “a great rivalry that I grew up on. A lot of those rivalries are dead now, so it’s great to play it.”

Rhule also spoke about the award-worthy debut of Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola, the possible redshirt year coming up for wide receiver Malachi Coleman, and much more. Scroll down for all the coverage, and refresh this page for the latest updates. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. | HuskerMax discussion

