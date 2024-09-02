Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Earns First Big Ten Freshman Honor
Dylan Raiola's star continues to shine after his performance as the Nebraska football starting quarterback.
Following his Week 1 contest against UTEP, Raiola claimed the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Week honor. The first-year starter went 19-of-27 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Raiola had 192 yards prior ot halftime.
In five of his eight drives prior to being pulled in the third quarter, Raiola led the Huskers to five touchdowns. Both of his touchdown tosses came in the second quarter as Nebraska outpaced UTEP 23-0, the most by a Husker offense in a period since 2018.
The last Nebraska freshman to earn the weekly honor was Malcolm Hartzog in October of 2022. Hartzog earned an interception in the victory over UTEP on Saturday. Raiola is the first Husker offensive player since Wan'Dale Robinson in 2019 to earn the award.
Raiola has received high praise for his debut performance from Husker fans and social media alike - including a shoutout from Kansas City Chiefs star and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Nebraska fans poured on the support on social media through the weekend. The Husker offense was balanced between the run and pass, and Raiola connected to his new transfer weapons Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks for their respective touchdowns in the contest.
The challenge becomes tougher on Saturday night, as Nebraska welcomes Colorado to Memorial Stadium in a quarterback duel between Raiola and Shedeur Sanders.
