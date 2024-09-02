All Huskers

Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Earns First Big Ten Freshman Honor

The first-year signal caller for the Huskers claimed his first accolade of his young career, earning the Big Ten's weekly freshman award. Raiola had a strong performance in his season-opening win over UTEP.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dylan Raiola's star continues to shine after his performance as the Nebraska football starting quarterback.

Following his Week 1 contest against UTEP, Raiola claimed the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Week honor. The first-year starter went 19-of-27 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Raiola had 192 yards prior ot halftime.

In five of his eight drives prior to being pulled in the third quarter, Raiola led the Huskers to five touchdowns. Both of his touchdown tosses came in the second quarter as Nebraska outpaced UTEP 23-0, the most by a Husker offense in a period since 2018.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The last Nebraska freshman to earn the weekly honor was Malcolm Hartzog in October of 2022. Hartzog earned an interception in the victory over UTEP on Saturday. Raiola is the first Husker offensive player since Wan'Dale Robinson in 2019 to earn the award.

Raiola has received high praise for his debut performance from Husker fans and social media alike - including a shoutout from Kansas City Chiefs star and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Nebraska fans poured on the support on social media through the weekend. The Husker offense was balanced between the run and pass, and Raiola connected to his new transfer weapons Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks for their respective touchdowns in the contest.

The challenge becomes tougher on Saturday night, as Nebraska welcomes Colorado to Memorial Stadium in a quarterback duel between Raiola and Shedeur Sanders.

MORE: Dave Feit: Tantalizing Possibilities for Nebraska Football

MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Reflections on Week 1

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: SMU

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Deion Sanders vs. Matt Rhule, College Football Culture War

MORE: Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's Touchdown Pass

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football