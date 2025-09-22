Nebraska Football's Kickoff Time Set for Michigan State Game on FS1
Nebraska’s Homecoming matchup against Michigan State will have an afternoon kickoff from Memorial Stadium.
The Oct. 4 contest is set for a 3 p.m. start, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised nationally on FS1, marking the Huskers’ second appearance on the network this season. Fans can also stream the matchup on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, with radio coverage provided by the Huskers Radio Network.
The Huskers’ 407th consecutive sellout will also provide a chance for Nebraska to get back on track after a close but telling loss to Michigan this past weekend. With two weeks to prepare, Memorial Stadium’s Homecoming crowd could be the spark the Huskers need to come out on top in next week’s matchup.
Following a close loss to Michigan, the Huskers sit at 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten) with a chance to get back to .500 in conference play. Michigan State, also 3-1 (0-1), heads to Lincoln for its second straight road game after falling to USC in Los Angeles last weekend. With both teams looking to bounce back, urgency should be high on both sidelines.
The Spartans are led by junior quarterback Aiden Chiles, who has posted strong numbers early in Big Ten play. After throwing for 212 yards and three touchdowns against USC, Chiles and the Spartan offense bring enough firepower to test Nebraska’s defense. For Michigan State, it’s an opportunity to spoil Homecoming at Memorial Stadium, while Nebraska will look to protect home turf and reset its momentum heading into the heart of its season.
In a quick look at team statistics, Nebraska holds the edge in several areas. Michigan State has a slight advantage on the ground, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, but the Huskers counter with a noticeable edge through the air, averaging more than 120 additional passing yards per game.
Defensively, both teams have benefited from early-season matchups against lower-tier opponents, but Nebraska’s pass defense still stands out compared to Michigan State’s. As expected, the Spartans hold the advantage on the ground, with the Huskers allowing 54 more rushing yards per contest. If Nebraska can’t clean that up, their ability to slow down opposing rushing attacks could ultimately define the ceiling of their 2025 season.
With the kickoff time set and a bye week to regroup, Nebraska has nearly two weeks to address the issues exposed in the loss to Michigan. The matchup against Michigan State offers a clear bounce-back opportunity, and a Homecoming crowd at Memorial Stadium should only add fuel to the effort. If the Huskers channel that urgency and make the most of their preparation, they’ll be well-positioned to seize momentum heading into October.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 3 p.m. FS1
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.