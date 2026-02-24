Nebraska Enters the Race for 2027 Four-Star Defensive Lineman

Nebraska’s push to establish a foothold in the 2027 class took another step westward as the Huskers extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka out of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California.

The powerful young defender has already built a reputation for advanced technique, disruptive strength, and a high developmental ceiling, making him one of the more intriguing early names on the West Coast. Nebraska’s staff is positioning itself in what’s shaping up to be a national recruitment.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Tuihalamaka brings the kind of physical profile that jumps off the page for a young defensive lineman. The 2027 Oaks Christian standout is already viewed as one of the premier prospects in his class, earning a 90 rating from 247Sports and checking in at No. 88 nationally, No. 8 among defensive linemen, and one of the top players in California. His combination of size, power, and emerging technical refinement makes him a disruptive force up front and a high-upside defender whose recruitment is poised to draw national attention as he continues to develop.

Tuihalamaka’s recruitment has taken on a national profile, with the 2027 four-star defensive lineman stacking up 27 scholarship offers from Power Four programs before even entering his upperclassman years. His blend of size, power, and polish has made him a priority target coast to coast, and that momentum only grew with his selection to the Polynesian Bowl roster, one of the premier showcases for elite prospects with Polynesian heritage. The invite underscores both his on-field dominance and his rising national reputation, signaling that he’s firmly established as one of the most coveted young defensive linemen in the country.

Across two varsity seasons at Oaks Christian, Tuihalamaka established himself as one of California’s most productive young defensive linemen. As a junior, he delivered a breakout campaign with 86 total tackles, including 51 solo stops and 13.5 tackles for loss across 13 games, averaging an impressive 6.6 tackles per contest. That followed a strong sophomore year in which he posted 67 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss over 12 games. In just 25 varsity appearances, Tuihalamaka has amassed 153 tackles, 92 of them solo, along with 19.5 tackles for loss, production that reflects both his disruptive presence up front and his rapid development into one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 class.

Tuihalamaka’s pass‑rushing production has been just as impressive as his tackle numbers, showing a consistent ability to collapse pockets and finish plays. Over two varsity seasons, he’s totaled 14 sacks and 74 sack yards across 25 games, averaging 0.6 sacks per outing. His junior year marked a strong step forward, posting eight sacks, 49 sack yards, and 10 quarterback hurries in 13 games. As a sophomore, he added six sacks and two hurries, flashing early signs of the disruptive edge presence he would become. That blend of power, burst, and closing speed has made him one of the most dangerous young defensive linemen in California and a priority for national recruiters.

Tuihalamaka’s film shows a young defensive lineman with the kind of versatility and raw power that fits seamlessly into what Nebraska wants up front under Matt Rhule and Rob Aurich. As a sophomore, he lined up both inside and on the edge, but his long-term projection clearly points toward a disruptive interior role, most naturally as a three‑tech who can attack gaps, collapse pockets, and create backfield chaos.

He already carries a college-ready frame and has the capacity to add another 25–30 pounds without sacrificing movement. His tape shows a defender who’s naturally strong at the point of attack, capable of standing up offensive linemen, absorbing double teams, and still finding ways to make plays. He flashes a true bull rush, heavy hands, and enough initial quickness to win early in the rep, though continued development of counters and overall athletic refinement will unlock even more upside.

What makes him particularly intriguing for Nebraska is his motor and pursuit effort, traits the staff prioritizes heavily. He consistently chases plays down outside his area, runs the line of scrimmage to finish from the backside, and shows the kind of relentlessness that translates well to the Huskers’ attacking front.

In Aurich's system, a high‑effort, heavy‑handed interior disruptor with positional flexibility is a premium piece, and Tuihalamaka checks every box. His ability to anchor against the run, dent the pocket with power, and grow into a true interior force gives him a clear path to becoming a multi‑year impact player in Lincoln.