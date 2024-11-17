Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin
For the final time at Memorial Stadium in 2024, Nebraska football is listed as an early betting favorite for Saturday's matchup against Wisconsin.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened as 1½-point favorites late Saturday night in early betting lines. The line then adjusted to a one-point advantage for the Cornhuskers as of Sunday morning, with sports bettors giving the Badgers more attention following both teams' losses Saturday.
Nebraska is coming off a 28-20 defeat in Southern California to the USC Trojans, while Wisconsin had No. 1 Oregon on the ropes throughout their battle in Madison late Saturday night. The Badgers were unable to pull off the monumental upset, falling 16-13.
Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 B1G) and Nebraska (5-5, 2-5) are both continuing to fight for postseason eligibility, as each program has two games remaining to reach a six-game win total. The Badgers have had a back-and-forth season, with four of their five losses coming by 15 points or more and earning four wins of over 14 points. Nebraska has suffered four of their five losses by one-score margins, with the outlier being the 56-7 thumping at No. 5 Indiana.
In Nebraska's last home contest on Nov. 2, the Huskers were favored by 9½ points to UCLA but ultimately fell 27-20. The loss was the second time in 2024 the Big Red had dropped a home game in which the were favored, including a September defeat in overtime to Illinois. On the season, Nebraska is 5-2 against the spread when favored.
The over/under total points for the contest is set at 43½ points. Nebraska and its opponents have failed to cover the over four times this season, including the 48 total points scored on Saturday at USC. The under bet has paid bettors in the Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and USC matchups.
The Huskers and Badgers are set to kick off Saturday in Lincoln at 2:30 p.m. CST with television coverage on the Big Ten Network.
