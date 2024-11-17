All Huskers

Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin

The Huskers are a favorite against Wisconsin in the early betting lines released Saturday night. Nebraska has been favored in all of its 2024 home games.

Austin Jacobsen

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell jumps over Southern California Trojans safety Zion Branch during the second half.
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell jumps over Southern California Trojans safety Zion Branch during the second half. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
For the final time at Memorial Stadium in 2024, Nebraska football is listed as an early betting favorite for Saturday's matchup against Wisconsin.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened as 1½-point favorites late Saturday night in early betting lines. The line then adjusted to a one-point advantage for the Cornhuskers as of Sunday morning, with sports bettors giving the Badgers more attention following both teams' losses Saturday.

Nebraska is coming off a 28-20 defeat in Southern California to the USC Trojans, while Wisconsin had No. 1 Oregon on the ropes throughout their battle in Madison late Saturday night. The Badgers were unable to pull off the monumental upset, falling 16-13.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) rushes wth the football during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badger
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes wth the football during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 B1G) and Nebraska (5-5, 2-5) are both continuing to fight for postseason eligibility, as each program has two games remaining to reach a six-game win total. The Badgers have had a back-and-forth season, with four of their five losses coming by 15 points or more and earning four wins of over 14 points. Nebraska has suffered four of their five losses by one-score margins, with the outlier being the 56-7 thumping at No. 5 Indiana.

In Nebraska's last home contest on Nov. 2, the Huskers were favored by 9½ points to UCLA but ultimately fell 27-20. The loss was the second time in 2024 the Big Red had dropped a home game in which the were favored, including a September defeat in overtime to Illinois. On the season, Nebraska is 5-2 against the spread when favored.

The over/under total points for the contest is set at 43½ points. Nebraska and its opponents have failed to cover the over four times this season, including the 48 total points scored on Saturday at USC. The under bet has paid bettors in the Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and USC matchups.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) drops back to pas
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola drops back to pass as Southern California Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold moves in during the second half. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Huskers and Badgers are set to kick off Saturday in Lincoln at 2:30 p.m. CST with television coverage on the Big Ten Network.

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

