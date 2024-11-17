All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After USC Loss

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media after the Huskers fell to USC, 28-20, Saturday afternoon at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Kaleb Henry

Watch Rhule's full appearance above. Continue scrolling to hear from Ceyair Wright, Dylan Raiola, and Emmett Johnson.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

