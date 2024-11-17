WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After USC Loss
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media after the Huskers fell to USC, 28-20, Saturday afternoon at LA Memorial Coliseum.
In this story:
Watch Rhule's full appearance above. Continue scrolling to hear from Ceyair Wright, Dylan Raiola, and Emmett Johnson.
