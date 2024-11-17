The Stretch Big: Early Season Nebrasketball Thoughts & Saint Mary's Preview
Jacob Bigelow is back after an unexpected early season layoff. He opens by sharing his early season thoughts on Nebraska men's basketball, following three games of the Huskers' season. What has he liked so far, what has he not liked, and how about that three-point shooting?
Bigelow then previews Sunday's matchup with Saint Mary's at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, before wrapping up by mentioning some other early season college basketball storylines from around the country. Lots more to come from this podcast this week. Stay tuned.
This season of The Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the Flock today at birddarts.com.
Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.
Watch the episode above, or listen to it on Spotify below.
MORE: Trojan Travails Terminated as Huskers Trumped in Tinseltown
MORE: Tad Stryker: Losing in the Trenches
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After USC Loss
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Stays Dominant, Sweeps Indiana
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Dominates South Dakota at Sanford Pentagon
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.