The Stretch Big: Early Season Nebrasketball Thoughts & Saint Mary's Preview

Jacob Bigelow is back with some thoughts on Nebraska men's basketball through three games and a preview of Sunday's matchup with Saint Mary's.

Jacob Bigelow

Jacob Bigelow is back after an unexpected early season layoff. He opens by sharing his early season thoughts on Nebraska men's basketball, following three games of the Huskers' season. What has he liked so far, what has he not liked, and how about that three-point shooting?

Bigelow then previews Sunday's matchup with Saint Mary's at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, before wrapping up by mentioning some other early season college basketball storylines from around the country. Lots more to come from this podcast this week. Stay tuned.

This season of The Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the Flock today at birddarts.com.

Jacob Bigelow is a lifelong Nebraskan, a part time sportswriter, and the host of the Stretch Big with Jacob Bigelow, a college basketball centric podcast talking Nebraska Basketball, the Big Ten, and college basketball at large. Jacob shares insights analysis on the Huskers, as well as other happenings from around college hoops, you may even hear insight shared with him by coaches throughout the college ranks. Jacob knows Nebraska Basketball and Big Ten Basketball well after spending three seasons as a student manager at Nebraska.

