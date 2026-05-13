Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Ohio

Nebraska’s 2026 football season is 115 days away, when the Ohio Bobcats travel to Memorial Stadium on September 5.

Under first-year head coach John Hauser, Ohio will look to build off the momentum it created at the end of 2025 when he guided the Bobcats to a 17-10 victory over UNLV in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl while serving as the program’s interim head coach.

For the Huskers, setting the tone early against a quality Group of Six opponent will be a priority. Here’s an early look at what Ohio is expected to bring into Lincoln this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and what the Big Red will need to do to open the season with a win over a Bobcats squad that finished tied for second place in the MAC a season ago.

Offensive Outlook

Ohio finished the 2025 season ranked 37th nationally in total offense. However, the Bobcats enter 2026 facing major turnover on that side of the ball, with their starting quarterback, top running back, and entire offensive line all needing to be replaced.

That's no small challenge, though a program coming off back-to-back nine-plus-win seasons may be better equipped than most to handle it. Even so, the timing of this matchup could work in Nebraska’s favor. Opening the season on the road against a Big Ten opponent is a much different task than settling into conference play later in the fall. With a retooled offense still working to build chemistry, the Bobcats are far more likely to look polished in November than they will be on September 5 in Lincoln. NU will need to take advantage of that.

Offensive Player to Watch: Duncan Brune

Last fall, Ohio averaged over 227 rushing yards per game, leaning heavily on its ground attack to fuel the offense. Every skill-position player, including the quarterback, played a role in the rushing production. However, with the Bobcats’ top two options from 2025 now gone, rising junior Duncan Brune is expected to shoulder a heavier load.

As a sophomore, Brune carried the ball 120 times for 585 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) while adding eight rushing touchdowns. Entering 2026, the 5-foot-11, 218-pound back is positioned to become the centerpiece of Ohio’s offense, and his physical frame could present an early challenge for NU's front seven.

That makes the matchup particularly important for a Husker defense that finished 96th nationally against the run a season ago. Nebraska will be expected to win this game regardless, but how it performs against the Bobcats rushing attack could reveal a lot about the unit in Aurich's first year. If able to stop Brune, they'll control the game from the opening quarter. Now, go out and do it.

Defensive Outlook

The Bobcats turned out a solid defense in 2025 on their way to a 9-4 season. However, both of Ohio's All-MAC selections from last fall are now gone, leaving major production to replace heading into 2026.

Even so, the unit's success was largely a team effort. Before becoming head coach, Hauser led a defense that totaled 22 sacks, 12 interceptions, and five fumble recoveries in 13 games. Ohio also allowed just 21.9 points per game despite playing in a MAC conference filled with some of the most productive offenses in the country last fall.

Defensive Player to Watch: DJ Walker

After being named a team captain in 2025, rising junior safety DJ Walker returns as one of the leaders of Ohio’s defense heading into the fall. Last season, Walker recorded 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one pass breakup while starting every game. He's now started each of the Bobcats' last 26 contests.

Entering his fourth season with the program, Walker is one of the most experienced and dependable players on the roster. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound safety also has experience facing Nebraska's transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea. One of Walker’s two interceptions in 2025 came against Colandrea in the Bobcats victory to end the year. With an improved roster surrounding him this fall, Colandrea will look to get his revenge.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

Ohio enters 2026 needing to replace a quarterback who started the last 26 games. In 2025, Parker Navarro threw for 2,375 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 886 yards and nine scores. He earned All-MAC Second-Team honors in back-to-back years before moving on from the program.

Behind him, Nick Poulos was the only other quarterback to see action in 2025, attempting just eight passes in his limited role. Following the spring, he's expected to be the early favorite for the starting job, but nothing is settled heading into fall camp.

For Nebraska, that uncertainty means extra preparation. With no clear starter emerging just yet, the Huskers will need to study multiple signal-callers before the season opener kicks off. The biggest question for the Bobcats going into Week 1 is simple: who takes over at the most important position on the field?

My Outlook for the Game

NU is 2-1 in season openers under Matt Rhule and 7-4 overall in September. Starting fast in 2026 will be important for setting the tone in his fourth season. At home against a Group of Five opponent, Nebraska is expected to win, but that doesn't make doing so any less important.

The Bobcats do bring some challenges that could be useful early in the year. If the Big Red can hold up against the run and move the ball consistently in game one, it would help settle questions about roster turnover and coaching changes.

Still, the standard at Nebraska is higher than simply eking by. A flat performance against Ohio would raise concerns about where the season is headed.

NU's talent and depth should take over. The Huskers could start a little slow, but the size and overall roster advantage should show as the game goes on. It won't look like Akron in 2025, but the Huskers should win comfortably. That result won’t move the needle much for fans, but it would at least prevent early alarm bells from going off in game one.