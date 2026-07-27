Nebraska Football Picked 11th in Big Ten Preseason Media Poll

The benefit of the doubt has seemingly run out for Nebraska entering the fall.

In a preseason media poll conducted by Cleveland.com, the Huskers were picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten in 2026. Under Matt Rhule, who's gone 19-19 overall since taking over the program in 2023, NU has returned to bowl eligibility in two of his three seasons at the helm.

However, in a conference that's produced the last three national champions with three different teams, the Big Ten has arguably never been deeper than it currently is.

Here's where Nebraska landed in the preseason poll and what that projection says about the expectations surrounding the program entering the fall.

Nebraska's Road Through the Big Ten

The Big Red are coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons and will look to take the next step in 2026. What that ultimately looks like is up for debate. However, considering the compensation Matt Rhule receives and the resources invested in the program, expectations are beginning to rise as he enters his fourth year.

Nebraska has gone 10-17 in Big Ten play since 2023. For a program that claims five national titles, it's fair to say the Huskers haven't lived up to the standard they once had. Even so, that's the reality entering the fall.

Theoretically, NU is projected to be competitive in 2026. However, the Huskers will face six programs predicted to finish ahead of them this fall. If the Big Red wants to exceed expectations, it'll have plenty of opportunities to do so, yet there's no denying it will be tough.

Big Ten Preseason Media Football Rankings

Ohio State (540 votes) Oregon (527 votes) Indiana (509 votes) USC (446 votes) Michigan (430 votes) Penn State (380 votes) Washington (366 votes) Iowa (361 votes) Illinois (304 votes) Minnesota (268 votes) Nebraska (246 votes) Wisconsin (207 votes) UCLA (199 votes) Northwestern (140 votes) Maryland (137 votes) Michigan State (99 votes) Rutgers (97 votes) Purdue (45 votes)

Nebraska's 2026 opponents are in bold.

TJ Lateef throws the ball in the second half against the Utah Utes during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is 11th Place Fair?

Considering the Huskers have won no more than four conference games in a single season since Rhule took over, an 11th-place finish is fitting. In 2025, Nebraska's 4-5 conference record tied it for 10th place. In 2024, the Huskers went 3-6 in Big Ten play and finished tied for 12th. Oddly enough, their best conference finish came in 2023. Despite another 3-6 record, NU tied for eighth in the overall standings while divisions were still in place.

Over the last three seasons, the Huskers have essentially been a middle-to-lower-tier Big Ten team. Nebraska desperately wants to change that in 2026, but for now, their projection reflects what they've earned on the field. If the team believes it belongs higher on the list, the only way to prove it is by winning more games.

Matt Rhule speaks with Ceyair Wright during a break in the action against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What 11th Place Could Look Like This Fall

Dating back to 2023, teams that finished 11th in the Big Ten have generally been fringe bowl teams. Purdue went 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2023, Washington finished 6-7 (4-5 Big Ten) in 2024, and Northwestern, which Nebraska defeated in 2025, went 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten) last fall.

If the media's projection becomes true, the Huskers are likely looking at another season in that same range. At the high end, they'll finish with the same record they've produced over the last two years. At the same time, they could be looking at four wins, something the program hasn't experienced since Scott Frost was fired in 2022.

With that in mind, this team needs more. Nebraska's goal should be to finish well above where it's projected to entering the fall. Failing to do so would raise even more questions about whether the progress Rhule has preached is truly translating into results on the field.

Matt Rhule on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Crowded Middle Tier

Ideally, the Huskers separate themselves from the middle tier of the Big Ten. Surpassing Minnesota (10th), Illinois (9th), Iowa (8th), and Washington (7th) would be a good start. None of those programs won fewer than eight games a year ago. For Nebraska, reaching that mark would be its highest win total since 2016.

Since joining the Big Ten, however, the Huskers have struggled to separate themselves from that group. In an era defined by NIL and revenue sharing, NU's advantages in those areas need to start showing up in the win-loss column by the end of the year.

Against a schedule ESPN's FPI ranks as the 21st-most difficult this fall, that won't be easy. Even so, climbing into the upper half of the conference should be the expectation entering Rhule's fourth year.

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