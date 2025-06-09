Nebraska Football Rated in Top 30 of Initial KFord Ratings
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oregon Ducks
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Clemson Tigers
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida Gators
- Oklahoma Sooners
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Auburn Tigers
- SMU Mustangs
- Kansas State Wildcats
- USC Trojans
- Missouri Tigers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Louisville Cardinals
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- BYU Cougars
The first KFord Ratings of the summer are here and Nebraska football is exactly where many will have the Big Red to open the 2025 campaign.
Nebraska is listed at No. 28, just ahead of Iowa and BYU, in version one of Kelley Ford's preseason power ratings. This particular ratings is designed to be "purely predictive, or forward-looking. NOT a résumé ranking."
The KFord Rating is based on points per game above the FBS average. Nebraska is listed at 10.4, which means the Huskers are projected to score 10.4 more points a game than the average FBS team.
The SEC and Big Ten dominate the list, as they are most offseason power and early preseason rankings. The SEC has 10 teams in the top 18 and 11 total listed. The Big Ten has three in the top six, with nine total listed.
The highest non-Big Ten/SEC team is Notre Dame at seven. Clemson is the highest-rated ACC team at eight. The highest-rated Big 12 team is Kansas State at 20.
Version one of the 2024 KFord preseason ratings had three teams in the top 10 that ultimately missed the College Football Playoff. All three were out of the SEC: Alabama (4), LSU (9), and Ole Miss (10). That version also missed on four CFP teams, who were all outside the initial top 30: Arizona State, Boise State, Clemson, and Indiana.
2025 Preseason v1 KFord Ratings
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Miami (FL)
- Michigan
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Auburn
- SMU
- Kansas State
- USC
- Missouri
- Arizona State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- BYU
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.