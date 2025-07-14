Nebraska Football's All-Quarter-Century Team: The Defensive Backs
There have been 25 seasons of Huskers patrolling the back end.
Now, as HuskerMax looks to build the Nebraska All-Quarter-Century team, we must decide on the defensive backs to represent the last 25 years of Cornhuskers. There are 23 players eligible.
The Nebraska All-Quarter-Century team will include three linebackers. The full team will be released on Aug. 1.
Vote for four players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
Defensive Backs
Prince Amukamara closed his Husker career as 2010's Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, also being named a first-team All-American. That season saw opponents complete just 18 passes in 52 attempts against him. He also ranked among the national leaders with 13 pass breakups, while registering 59 tackles, including 36 solo stops. Amukamara is tied for eighth in single-season interceptions (5), eighth in single-season pass breakups (13), and seventh in career pass breakups (27).
Larry Asante earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2009. A starter for 36 out of 39 games over three seasons in Lincoln, he ranks No. 25 on the school's career tackles chart and is fourth among defensive backs.
Dicaprio Bootle played in all 44 games over his four years in Lincoln, starting the last 32. The 2018 third-team All-Big selection made five pass breakups against Michigan that year, something only two Huskers have ever surpassed. Bootle also ranks second for single-season pass breakups (15) and seventh for career pass breakups (27).
Zackary Bowman battled injuries in Lincoln, but still found his way on the field for 23 games with 16 starts across 2005 and 2007. He made five pass breakups against Michigan in 2005, which still stands as a program bowl game record. Bowman is tied for fifth in single-season pass breakups with 14.
Daniel Bullocks was a regular starter over his final three seasons in Lincoln, capping his time as a 2005 second-team All-Big 12 selection. He ranks No. 24 on the all-time tackles chart, trailing only two other defensive backs. In 2004, he returned his five interceptions for 187 yards, a single-season record. Bullocks is tied for eighth for single-season interceptions.
Josh Bullocks may not have returned as many interceptions for touchdowns as his twin brother, but he found a way to grab more during their time in Lincoln. His 10 interceptions in 2003 are a single-season record. Bullocks also ranks second in all-time interceptions (13), trailing only Dana Stephenson's 14 from 1967-69.
Keyuo Craver earned first-team All-America honors from multiple outlets in 2001. Since joining the Huskers in 1998, he played in every game through his senior year, making 38 consecutive starts, including the BCS National Championship. Craver ranks No. 47 on the all-time tackles chart, eighth for single-season pass breakups (13 twice), and second for career pass breakups (41),
Alfonzo Dennard was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. During that 2011 season, he ended Michigan State's B.J. Cunningham 41-game run of receptions and held Big Ten Receiver of the Year Marvin McNutt of Iowa to just four catches for 29 yards.
Ciante Evans didn't just patrol the back end; he did damage in the backfield. The 2013 first-team All-Big selection has more tackles for loss (11) than any other defensive back in a single season, and his 49 yards of damage in 2013 are tied with Jim Pillen's 1978 work. Evans also holds the position record for career sacks with five.
Nate Gerry was top two among Blackshirts in both tackles and interceptions for three consecutive seasons. A 2016 All-American, he is No. 8 on the all-time tackles chart and only trails Mike Brown (1996-99) among defensive backs. He holds the position record for unassisted tackles and tackles for loss in a career, while also ranking No. 2 among all positions for unassisted tackles in a career behind Barrett Ruud. Gerry is also tied for eighth in single-season interceptions (5) and second in career interceptions (13).
DeJuan Groce was a dominant return man, but this is about his prowess on the defensive side of the ball only. A two-time All-Big 12 selection for his work as a Blackshirt, Groce holds the program record with 17 pass breakups in 2000 while also sitting tied for fifth with 14 in 2001. He broke up five passes in a game twice, which only trails two Husker performances in history. Groce's 41 career pass breakups are second on the all-time chart.
Cortney Grixby played in 49 games over four seasons in Lincoln, making 37 starts. Also a dynamic return man, he'll be up for that position next week. Grixby's 32 pass breakups during that time rank sixth all-time.
Eric Hagg earned unanimous first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2010 and was named an All-American by multiple outlets. Specializing at the nickel spot, he played in every game from 2008 through 2010, adding seven games in 2007 as a true freshman. Haag closed his career with 14 starts as a senior, finishing with a team-high five interceptions and four pass breakups. He ranks eighth on the single-season interceptions chart.
Lamar Jackson was Nebraska's MVP and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019. He started every game in his final season and filled up the stat sheet with career highs of 40 tackles, four TFLs, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 12 pass breakups.
Stanley Jean-Baptiste saw action in 36 games from 2011-13, making 19 starts. The 2013 second-team All-Big Ten selection had an interception in each of the first four games that year, the longest streak for a Nebraska player since Josh Bullocks in 2003.
Joshua Kalu was a two-year starter at cornerback before moving to safety as a senior. He is No. 31 on the all-time tackles chart, fifth among defensive backs. His 152 career unassisted tackles are sixth among all positions. Kalu also ranks seventh for career pass breakups (27).
Josh Mitchell is the last Husker defensive back to tally multiple sacks in a game, notching two against Purdue in 2014. He is tied for eighth in single-season pass breakups (13) and tenth for pass breakups in a career (25).
Matt O'Hanlon is the only Husker since Ric Lindquist in 1979 to record three interceptions in a game, something he did against Oklahoma in 2009. He tallied six picks that year, tied for fifth on the single-season chart. O'Hanlon capped his career by being named the Holiday Bowl Defensive MVP after the Blackshirts allowed just 109 total yards in a 33-0 win over Arizona.
Daimion Stafford earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2012. His 176 career tackles are No. 54 on the all-time tackles chart, despite playing just two years in Lincoln. Stafford started 26 of 27 games during his time as a Cornhusker.
Cam Taylor-Britt was the last Husker before Tommi Hill in 2024 to return an interception for a touchdown, doing so against Iowa in 2019. A two-time All-Big Ten selection, played in 43 games over four years in Lincoln, making 30 starts. His senior year saw him record a career-best 51 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, a career-high 11 pass breakups, one interception, and one blocked kick.
Fabian Washington burst onto the NU scene in 2002, setting the freshman record for interceptions with four. His 11 career picks are tied for fifth all-time. His six pass breakups against Kansas in 2004 are the second-most in program history, trailing only Ralph Brown's seven against Colorado in 1996. Washington also ranks second and eighth for single-season pass breakups (15 in 2004, 13 in 2002) and fourth for career pass breakups (38).
Troy Watchorn earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2000. Originally a walk-on who quit the team after his father died, he worked his way back up the ranks to eventually start four games as a senior. Watchorn's five interceptions in 2000 are tied for eighth on the single-season chart.
Kieron Williams was a dynamo on special teams, but on the side of blocking kicks instead of returning them. His two blocked punts against USC in 2014 are tied for the school record. Williams made five interceptions in 2014, tied for eighth on the single-season chart.
