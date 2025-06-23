All Huskers

Nebraska Football's All-Quarter-Century Team: The Offensive Line

HuskerMax and Husker fans are putting together Nebraska football's All-Quarter-Century team. The next position group is up for voting, with the offensive line.

Kaleb Henry

Dominic Raiola was the inaugural winner of the Rimington Trophy, awarded to college football's top center.


There have been 25 seasons of Huskers making big plays on the outside.

Now, as HuskerMax looks to build the Nebraska All-Quarter-Century team, we must decide on the offensive linemen to represent the last 25 years of Cornhuskers. There are 20 players eligible.

The Nebraska All-Quarter-Century team will include five offensive lineman. The full team will be released on Aug. 1.

Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.

Offensive Linemen

Bryce Benhart is the youngest player on this list, finishing his career in 2024. That youth didn't stop him from setting a number of records while playing in 20% of the eligible seasons for the All-Quarter-Century Team. Benhart holds the Husker record for career starts at 54 and career games played at 60. He also has the most starts for an offensive lineman or right tackle, with both at 54.




Mike Caputo started 27 games between the 2010 and 2011 seasons, earning second-team All-Big Ten as a senior. He was a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to a standout college player who began their career as a walk-on.

Nebraska Cornhuskers center Mike Caputo in action against the Texas A&M Aggies in 2010.
Nebraska Cornhuskers center Mike Caputo in action against the Texas A&M Aggies in 2010. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Toniu Fonoti earned All-Big 12 honors twice in the early 2000s, including 2001 when he was a first-team All-American. A finalist for the Outland Trophy and semifinalist for the Lombardi, he helped lead Nebraska to the BCS National Championship. Along the way, Fonoti set records for single-game pancake blocks (32, Texas Tech), single-season pancakes (201), and career pancakes (379).

Toniu Fonoti
Toniu Fonoti / Nebraska Football Media Guide

John Garrison was the starting center for the Big Red during the 2001 season. The Huskers made the BCS National Championship while Garrison was snapping the ball to Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch.

Nick Gates earned All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2016. From 2015-17, he started 35 games. His 25 straight starts at left tackle was the longest streak for a Husker since 2001.

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside linebacker Nick Gates talks to a referee during the 2017 game against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Nebraska Cornhuskers outside linebacker Nick Gates talks to a referee during the 2017 game against the Northwestern Wildcats. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Ricky Henry earned unanimous first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2010, making him the first Husker offensive lineman to do so since Toniu Fonoti in 2001. The Nebraska native transferred back to Lincoln for his final two years, where he started every game at right guard.

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Ricky Henry blocks against the Texas A&M Aggies in 2010 at Kyle Field.
Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Ricky Henry blocks against the Texas A&M Aggies in 2010 at Kyle Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jacob Hickman started for three seasons with the Huskers, including his second-team All-Big 12 campaign in 2009. After seeing action in 12 games as a sophomore at guard, he started all 27 games as a junior and senior at center.

Russ Hochstein earned more than just All-Big 12 honors in 2000, he was also an All-American. He helped Nebraska claim the NCAA rushing title in 2000. Against Notre Dame, he set a school record for pancake blocks in a game with 23.

Richie Incognito was the first Husker freshman offensive lineman to start in the season opener and just the third rookie lineman to earn any start in his first year of competition. He would eventually earn All-Big 12 honors and notch the second-highest pancake total in a season with 171.

Brenden Jaimes set Husker records for consecutive starts by an offensive lineman (40) and starts by a true freshman offensive lineman (9). He was just the fifth true freshman offensive lineman to start at Nebraska and only the 11th Husker offensive lineman to play as a true freshman. Only Jermiah Sirles had started more career games on the offensive line as a Husker by the time Jaimes was done.

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes during the 2018 game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes during the 2018 game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Cam Jurgens made the switch from tight end to center during a redshirt season in 2018. That move proved to be perhaps the single best decision of the Scott Frost era. Jurgens started all but one game over the next three seasons, earning third-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

Alex Lewis spent two seasons in Lincoln, starting all 26 games at left tackle. Earning All-Big Ten honors in 2015, Lewis also joined his father and former Husker, Bill, in becoming a team captain, making them only the third family in Nebraska history to have a father-son combination both serve as Cornhusker captains.

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Alex Lewis (71) during the 2014 game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Alex Lewis (71) during the 2014 game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Spencer Long had his career at NU end with an injury, but before that he left a legacy. A two-time Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist after beginning as a walk-on, Long earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2011. In 2012, he improved to first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-America. Despite a senior season cut short, Long and his brother Jake became third set of brothers in Nebraska history to both earn academic All-America awards, and the first to do so in the same season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers right guard Spencer Long high fives the fans after their 2012 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Nebraska Cornhuskers right guard Spencer Long high fives the fans after their 2012 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Nebraska beat Iowa 13-7. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Kurt Mann started every game in 2004 and 2005 for the Big Red. The Nebraska native earned All-Big 12 honors in '05 while anchoring the line at the center position and helping Zac Taylor to have a record-setting passing season.

Carl Nicks made 13 starts and appeared in 23 games over his two seasons in Lincoln. The 2007 second-team All-Big 12 selection saw time at both tackle positions, helping the Huskers to an electric passing attack in his final year.

Cole Pensick earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2013. Originally a defensive tackle, Pensick worked his way into consistent time by his junior year. In 2012, he played in all 14 games and got a pair of starts at center. As a senior, Pensick made 12 starts over 13 games, including sliding over to guard as teammates fell to injuries.

Dominic Raiola is the only player on this list to have his jersey retired. The inaugural Rimington Award winner in 2000 as the best center in the nation, Raiola was also a finalist for the Lombardi and the Outland trophies. He earned first-team All-America while helping the Huskers to an NCAA rushing title (349.0 yards per game).

Dominic Raiola was the inaugural winner of the Rimington Trophy, awarded to college football's top center.
Dominic Raiola was the inaugural winner of the Rimington Trophy, awarded to college football's top center. / Nebraska Athletics

Jeremiah Sirles made more starts than any other Husker offensive lineman had before him, with 41. He fought through multiple injuries to see action in 53 games, including both tackle positions.

Nebraska Cornhuskers tackle Jeremiah Sirles (71) in action against the Oklahoma Sooner during the 2010 Big 12 championship.
Nebraska Cornhuskers tackle Jeremiah Sirles (71) in action against the Oklahoma Sooner during the 2010 Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Matt Slauson saw time at the guard and tackle positions over his four years in Lincoln, proving his versatility time and again. An All-Big 12 selection in 2008, Slauson appeared in 45 games over his career.

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Matt Slauson (70) during the 2008 Red-White spring game. The Red team won 24-14.
Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Matt Slauson (70) during the 2008 Red-White spring game. The Red team won 24-14. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Dave Volk earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2001 while helping the Huskers to a 15th NCAA rushing title and a BCS National Championship appearance. He was just the fourth Husker with more than 300 career pancakes, finishing with 343 pancakes to rank fifth all time at NU. He, Toniu Fonoti, and John Garrison all averaged double-figure pancakes in '01.

