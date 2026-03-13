Nebraska DB Donovan Jones Talks Leadership, Position Versatility, and More

Donovan Jones didn't come to Nebraska to sit.

Rather, the Omaha native knew that taking advantage of his opportunities as a freshman would lead to him seeing the field. Now, entering his third season as a Husker, the third-year sophomore has already played in 18 games with 11 starts. As he and his teammates prepare to finish the week strong before NU goes on Spring Break, he met with the media at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Here's a recap of everything the now-battle-tested defensive back had to say.

Jones' Positional Versatility in the Huskers' Back End

To the average person, being able to play multiple positions in the secondary may not seem that hard. For Jones, and more specifically the Huskers' staff, it's a luxury few on the team can replicate.

Still, the 6-1, 200-pound sophomore gives Nebraska reliable play at several spots along the back end. And even though it's far from easy, both mentally and physically, Jones suggested he does it to benefit the team.

“I’m just willing to do whatever to be on the field with those guys,” he said. “I know eventually I’ll find what position I’m going to [play] and just trying to master that as good as I can. I’ve been playing some nickel and field safety also, and it’s been good so far”.

In high school, Jones was recruited to play safety. In 2026, he's listed as a cornerback on NU's roster. But his versatility extends to every position within the third level of the defense, and now he's using that opportunity to stay on the field as much as possible this upcoming fall.

The Growth of Jamir Conn Ahead of 2026

Jones isn't the only Husker defensive back to be regarded as a Swiss Army Knife. Instead, though, will-be senior Jamir Conn played a behind-the-scenes role in 2025; this fall, he's looking to see the field early and often by being the same.

For the Omaha native, Jones suggested Conn's opportunity was long overdue. Now the two will push for starting roles in Rob Aurich's 4-2-5 scheme. When asked to shed light on how Conn has been elevating his game, Jones didn't hold back on the work he's put in.

“Jamir’s- he’s definitely always been a hard worker,” Jones said. “That bowl prep helped him out a lot. He’s been working since the season, and he felt like he should’ve been playing. He was a good enough player to be playing, and I know he’s going to help us out this year”.

Regardless of where the staff selects both players to play, NU's defense will rely on the duo to make an impact often in 2026. Though Conn will be new to the role, Jones appears to have all the confidence in the world that his teammate can succeed.

Where Jones Prefers to Play

He might be versatile, but Jones, like anyone else, ultimately has a spot that he prefers. Coming out of high school as a safety, you wouldn't think it, but now it seems to be that cornerback would be his choice.

When asked to talk about the obstacles of playing different positions on defense, he suggested it's more of a mental challenge than a physical one.

“I got pretty comfortable at corner,” he said. “But I would say at safety, it’s a little bit more mental. I came here to play safety, but just getting back into that and knowing I’ve got to take a step up vocally, I’ve been learning every day”.

Hitting the ground running without his head spinning is impressive to say the least. Even so, Jones is continuing to challenge himself to become the player he knows he can be. With the hard part in seeing the field already done, the sophomore is attempting to become a vocal leader in the locker room as well.

A Break in the Spring

Following Friday, NU will officially begin spring break. With the football team having an expedited spring practice period, it will be the first time these players have ever had to take a pause.

While it comes with challenges of its own, Jones views it as an opportunity to continue getting better even if he can't be out on the field. And from his comments, he trusts his teammates to do the same.

“I’m definitely still going to be training,” he said. “Just knowing that when we come back, we’re still going to have a full week, I know the guys will prepare well. If they send us out anything for install, we’ll be on top of it”.

A Family Feud Comes Thanksgiving Weekend

While Donovan Jones is here at Nebraska, his younger brother, Darion, enters his first season of college as an Iowa Hawkeye. With the two schools being rivals, Donovan suggested he's still there to help.

“Darien’s been doing really well down there,” Donovan said. “We’ve been talking every day. I haven’t really been talking about the game, just seeing how he’s doing down there and everything. Thanksgiving will definitely be a good time.”

In 2026, the Huskers will once again travel to Iowa City. The game will mark the first time the brothers will play as opponents in their lives. Still, Jones made it clear he's looking forward to reminding his little brother he was right to choose Lincoln to call home.

The Challenge of Anthony Colandrea's Legs

As a defensive back, Jones' main responsibility is in pass coverage. Still, the sophomore and the rest of his unit are tasked with helping out against the run.

After adding former UNLV and Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who's totaled more than 1,100 rushing yards in his career, NU's defense is experiencing firsthand what a mobile quarterback can do. That might sound scary, because it is, but Jones views it as an opportunity to prepare and grow rather than get exposed.

"I think it helps us a lot because last year the quarterback run game was hurting us,” Jones said. “So, seeing it in practice all the time- Anthony’s a really quick dude and yeah, us getting that look now so we can prepare for it in the season [will help]”.

He's right. The Huskers surrendered 50+ rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks in six of their 11 Power Conference games, including a total of 359 rushing yards in their final five contests of the year. It simply needs to improve.

Unimpressive End to 2025

Knowing that, the Big Red will have plenty of room to grow. Ending the 2025 season, losing four of their last five games, Jones suggested the 2026 team is focused on changing that.

“Everybody has been emphasizing it,” Jones said. “I don’t even feel like we got comfortable; we were just getting out physicaled. How we’ve been taking the spring, that is not going to happen again. We’re going to do our part in the back end to help that out”.

For Nebraska, it likely starts up front. Though ultimately, Jones' job is to help stop opposing offenses in any way, his group was arguably the farthest removed from the blame. Still, his leadership shone through. Instead of denouncing what happened last fall, the will-be sophomore is taking it upon himself to help his team improve.

Stepping into a Vocal Role

Even though he's only a sophomore by class, Jones has been in the Nebraska program for three years. Because of that, he's quickly become a veteran, both in experience and longevity.

Heading into the 2026 season, he'll look to continue leading by example from his play. But he'll also work on his verbal leadership as well.

“That was obviously the plan,” he said. “I wanted to come here. I wanted to play. I wanted to try to play early and just start helping out the younger guys. I try to tell them now; it’s really just a matter of want. If you want to get out on that field, you’ve got to do extra. Nothing is going to be given to you.”

Jones has earned every opportunity he's been given, and to this point, he's done well on the field. Now, he'll try to be the voice that younger players on the defense can learn from in real time. Doing so will only elevate a program that is very much in need of guidance from leaders out on the turf.