Nebraska Football’s Dylan Raiola Ranks High on List of the Best Freshmen in CFB
Nebraska football is having a completely different kind of season than Husker fans have been used to for the last decade.
They are off to a terrific 5-1 start heading into the first bye week of the season. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola is one of the biggest reasons for Nebraska’s early season success. He is fifth in the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,358 and nine touchdowns. Those are impressive numbers, especially for a player as young as Raiola.
It is not common for a true freshman to start at a major program like Nebraska and have immediate success. In fact, Raiola is part of a wave of true freshmen who are making an impact all over college football. ESPN writer Billy Tucker just put together a ranking of the best freshmen in college football so far in 2024. He had Raiola ranked at No. 3.
Raiola is the highest-ranked quarterback on the ranking and is only behind two wide receivers who are having Heisman-caliber seasons. He is playing about as well as a freshman could play the quarterback position in the Big Ten and is also avoiding turnovers, throwing just three interceptions so far in 2024. While the offense does not always look perfect, it has to be scary for other Big Ten teams to imagine how good Raiola will be when he has a couple more years of experience.
At No. 1 in the ranking is Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams. He has been one of the biggest stories in college football this season. He is shredding some of the best defenses in the country, and he is only 17 years old. He is leading the nation within an absurd 28.6 yards per catch, and he deserves the top spot in this ranking. Even in the Crimson Tide's loss to Vanderbilt, he was doing everything he could to keep them in it.
In second place is the equally impressive Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State. He is averaging nearly 100 yards receiving per game and already has six touchdown catches. He has incredible hands and is known already for his one-handed highlight-reel snags. He is currently fifth and the conference in receiving yards with 453.
Safe to say, the future of college football is in good hands.
MORE: I-80 Club: Andy 'Dirt' Johnson on Ohio State-Oregon and Watching More Big Ten Football
MORE: Top 10 Highlights from the First Half of Nebraska's Season (6-10)
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 6
MORE: Top 2027 OT Picks Up Nebraska Football Offer
MORE: Predicting the Last Half of Nebraska Football's Schedule
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.