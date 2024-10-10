Predicting the Last Half of Nebraska Football's Schedule
Nebraska football is off to its best start to a season since it started 5-1 in 2016. That is also the last time the Huskers made a bowl game. In 2024, Nebraska looks to be turning the corner as a program.
It has been an encouraging sign in head coach Matt Rhule's second season that the Huskers have already improved so much. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has shown flashes of the potential that made him such a highly touted prospect. The Blackshirts have also had a great season so far, holding five of six opponents to 10 points or less.
But despite the great start to the season, there are still areas the team can improve. Additionally, some of the biggest games on the schedule still remain. Here is a game-by-game prediction of the Huskers remaining six games.
*rankings from Week 7 AP Poll
10/19 @ No. 18 Indiana
This is the biggest game of the season so far for the Huskers. They will be facing undefeated Indiana, who is also currently on a bye week. The Hoosiers and Huskers both have two weeks to prepare for each other in what will be one of the most hyped games of the Big Ten season so far.
The Blackshirts will need to bring their A-game for this matchup. Hoosiers' quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been one of the best at the position this season, throwing for 1,752 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Nebraska has been tested on the road only once this year, at Purdue. They struggled at times in that game, and Indiana is much better than Purdue. It will take a performance that Nebraska has not shown yet this year to win this game.
Loss (5-2)
10/26 @ No. 2 Ohio State
This is the toughest game on the schedule by far for the Huskers. Even at the start of the season, everyone knew it would be.
Ohio State is one of the best teams in the country and has the talent to win any game they play. Running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka are a powerful trio of weapons. The Huskers will have to play nearly perfectly to win this game in Columbus, but it will still be a great opportunity to see how Nebraska stacks up with the best in the country.
Loss (5-3)
11/2 vs. UCLA
After two very difficult matchups, the Huskers get a bit of a relief with this home game vs the Bruins. UCLA has been a disappointment and currently sits at 1-4 on the season.
The Bruins have been abysmal on offense this year. Their only win was in the season opener against Hawaii in a close 16-13 game. The Huskers will end their two-game losing streak here and officially earn bowl eligibility.
W (6-3)
11/16 @ USC
This is one of the more intriguing matchups remaining on Nebraska's schedule this year. The Trojans have had an up-and-down season and sit at 3-2 after losing to Minnesota. The Trojans' defense is improved this year, but their offense has taken a step back after the departure of Caleb Williams. However, Miller Moss is a capable player and has shown flashes of brilliance this season.
This will be the game Raiola is officially introduced on college football's biggest stage. It will be a similar challenge as the Indiana game, but the fans are not usually as passionate at the LA Coliseum as at some other Big Ten schools. Expect a lot of Huskers fans in attendance as well.
W (7-3)
11/23 vs. Wisconsin
The Badgers have had a disappointing season that has included losing their starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the season with a torn ACL. They are 3-2 with losses to Alabama and USC, both by three or more scores.
The Huskers will have to be playing their best to win this game, but Raiola should give them the edge at quarterback over the Badgers' Braedyn Locke. That offensive advantage should be more than enough for a victory.
W (8-3)
11/29 @ Iowa
In 2024, the Hawkeyes are the same kind of team that they usually are. They are in the middle of the pack in the conference and they rely on their defense to keep them in games. So far, the Hawkeyes have virtually no passing game and rely on running back Kaleb Johnson for their offensive production.
While the Hawkeyes will be a tough test for Raiola, their offense is too one-dimensional to be successful against the Blackshirts. Nebraska should be able to score enough to win this game and finish the regular season with the victory.
W (9-3)
