Top 2027 OT Picks Up Nebraska Football Offer
Nebraska football is not messing around with offers this week.
Just a day after offering five-star Jake Hildebrand, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, the Huskers have offered the No. 1 player at the position, Caden Moss.
A five-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, Moss is the No. 1 player in Mississippi and No. 23 prospect in the nation. The 6-5, 275-pound prospect plays for Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi.
Moss holds offers from a number of schools, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, and now Nebraska.
Nebraska does not have any commitments for the 2027 class. At the moment only two are committed for the 2026 class: three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola. The 2025 class is 19 commits deep, including four-star offensive tackle Shawn Hammerbeck and three-star offensive tackle Brian Tapu.
