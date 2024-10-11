All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 6

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits to take the field against Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits to take the field against Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
18. Purdue (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters looks on during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters looks on during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

17. UCLA (1-4, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

UCLA Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) reacts after kicking a field goal.
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

16. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) scores a touchdown.
Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

15. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith looks on as the Ducks host the Spartans.
Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith looks on as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

14. Maryland (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather (1) and tight end Dylan Wade (0) celebrate after a touchdown against.
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather (1) and tight end Dylan Wade (0) celebrate after a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

13. Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Wisconsin Badgers running back Cade Yacamelli (25) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boiler
Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Cade Yacamelli (25) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

12. Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks back to the sidelines.
Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks back to the sidelines after a time out against Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) waits for a play to come in against the Washington Huskies.
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) waits for a play to come in against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

10. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fir
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

9. Washington (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown.
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

8. USC (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

7. Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Minnesota Golden Gophers punter Caleb McGrath (95) celebrates on the field after the game against the USC Trojans.
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers punter Caleb McGrath (95) celebrates on the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

6. Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) gestures for a first down.
Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) gestures for a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

5. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack.
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

4. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) points to one of his blockers as he runs with the ball.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) points to one of his blockers as he runs with the ball in the second quarter of a Big Ten football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

The Oregon Duck rides onto the field as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
The Oregon Duck rides onto the field as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks with an official.
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks with an official during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits to take the field against Iowa Hawkeyes.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits to take the field against Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McMaster spent the last couple days filling in as a co-host on 1620 The Zone in Omaha. You can see the full shows for both Thursday and Friday below.

