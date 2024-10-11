McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 6
Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.
18. Purdue (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]
17. UCLA (1-4, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]
16. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]
15. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]
14. Maryland (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]
13. Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]
12. Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]
11. Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]
10. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]
9. Washington (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]
8. USC (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]
7. Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]
6. Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]
5. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]
4. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]
3. Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]
2. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]
1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]
McMaster spent the last couple days filling in as a co-host on 1620 The Zone in Omaha. You can see the full shows for both Thursday and Friday below.
