Nebraska Football's Kickoff Time Set for Penn State Game on NBC
Matt Rhule's highly anticipated return to his alma mater is finally here, and the Big Ten just announced the kickoff time for the matchup.
After a timely bye-week, Nebraska’s game against the Penn State Nittany Lions will mark the Huskers' eleventh game of their 2025 campaign and final road matchup of the year.
The Nov. 22 contest is set for a 6 p.m. start. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, marking the Huskers’ second appearance on the network this season. It will also mark Nebraska's fifth night game this fall. Fans can also stream the game on Peacock.
Coming off a statement win against a more than dangerous UCLA Bruins team, the Huskers sit at 7-3 (4-3 Big Ten), with a chance to extend their regular-season win total to the highest number since 2016. Penn State, 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference, hosts the Huskers after their first conference win of the year against Michigan State, in which the Nittany Lions showed signs of life despite being without their head coach. Still with a chance to earn bowl eligibility, do anything but count out a Penn State team that started the season ranked second nationally.
The Nittany Lions are led by senior running backs Kaytron Allen, who has posted more than 3,600 rushing yards to this point in his career, and Nicholas Singleton, with more than 3,200. Penn State is coming off a 28-10 victory against the 3-7 (0-7 Big Ten), in which they out-gained the Spartans 367 to 229.
In a quick look at team statistics, Nebraska holds the edge in several areas. Penn State has the advantage on the ground, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, but the Huskers counter with a noticeable edge through the air, averaging nearly 65 additional passing yards per game than the Nittany Lions.
Defensively, both teams have done well at limiting opposing teams from scoring, but Nebraska’s pass defense still stands out compared to Penn State's. As expected, the Nittany Lions hold the advantage on the ground, with the Huskers allowing slightly more rushing yards per contest. With Penn State attempting nearly 35 runs per game, Nebraska will need to key in over the bye week to sure up the defense against the run. Doing so will tremendously help the Huskers' efforts at stealing a win on the road.
With the kickoff time set and an extra week to prepare, Nebraska’s ability to address the issues that have followed them all season will likely define this matchup. The showdown with Penn State presents another chance for the Huskers to show their grit, and their win over UCLA two weeks ago should only fuel their urgency. If Nebraska channels that same intensity and maximizes its prep time, the Huskers will give themselves every opportunity to secure their eighth win of the season.
Rhule’s return to his alma mater adds another layer to the storyline. In 2015, his Temple Owls beat Penn State 27–10 for the program’s first win over the Nittany Lions in 73 years. The following season, Temple returned to State College and narrowly fell short. Now, with a 1–1 record against his former school, Rhule looks to guide Nebraska to both an eighth victory and a second straight win without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola.
The Huskers enter the game as double-digit underdogs, and Penn State’s record doesn’t diminish the challenge ahead. But with momentum building, a week of rest, and Rhule’s history in this matchup, Nebraska has set the stage for one of its toughest and most telling tests of the 2025 season.
