Nebraska Football's Kickoff Time Set for UCLA Game on FOX
A day after falling to USC under the lights in Memorial Stadium, Nebraska has already shifted its focus to the next challenge, a trip west to face the UCLA Bruins (3–5, 3–2 Big Ten). The matchup marks another chapter in the Big Ten’s new era, as the Huskers prepare to face the Bruins for the first time on the road as conference foes.
While it’s not the traditional Rose Bowl appearance Nebraska fans dream of, Saturday’s game will still carry plenty of significance. It marks the Huskers’ first return to one of college football’s most iconic venues since the 2001 national championship loss to Miami. With the recent news that sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola has been ruled out for the remainder of the year, Nebraska will look to regain momentum heading into the final stretch of the 2025 campaign with backup quarterback TJ Lateef.
Nebraska’s matchup Saturday in Pasadena will mark the Huskers’ fourth night kickoff of the season.
The Nov. 8 contest is set for an 8 p.m. CST start, the Big Ten Conference announced Saturday night. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, Nebraska’s fifth appearance on the network this season, and will also be available for streaming on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Radio coverage will be provided by the Huskers Radio Network.
The nighttime stage offers Nebraska a chance to reset after its home loss to USC and regain momentum heading into the season’s final stretch. With a full week to prepare, true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef will presumably be in line for his first career start, and it couldn’t come at a timelier moment. While UCLA has shown flashes of potential, a program in transition following an early-season coaching change could give the young signal-caller a valuable opportunity to lead the Huskers to a statement win on the road, and the first of his career.
After the loss to USC, Nebraska sits at 6-3 (3-3 Big Ten) with a chance to reach seven regular-season wins for the first time since 2016. UCLA, now 3-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play, will host the Huskers after a much-needed bye week. With both teams looking to salvage their seasons, the sense of urgency should be high on both sidelines.
The Bruins are led by sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has shown flashes of potential but remains prone to mistakes. Through eight games, he’s thrown for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leaving Nebraska’s defense with chances to create takeaways against a unit that has turned the ball over three or more times in three different contests this season. UCLA is coming off a humbling 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, managing just 201 total yards on 53 offensive snaps (3.8 per play), a defensive blueprint the Huskers would love to replicate under the lights this upcoming weekend.
A quick look at the numbers gives Nebraska the edge in several key areas. UCLA holds the advantage on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but the Huskers counter with a noticeable edge through the air, averaging nearly 70 more passing yards per game than the Bruins. Of course, that production could fluctuate depending on how well Lateef settles in during his first start.
Defensively, the Blackshirts appear to hold a more decisive advantage. Nebraska has been the sturdier unit on both fronts, allowing nearly 34 fewer rushing yards and 55 fewer passing yards per contest compared to UCLA. If those trends continue, it could provide the cushion needed for a seemingly one-dimensional offense trying to find its footing under a new quarterback.
Containing Iamaleava in the run game will be a key emphasis for defensive coordinator John Butler's group. The sophomore has averaged over 10 carries per game and nearly five yards per rush, leading the Bruins in total rushing while showing the ability to extend plays with his legs. In a midseason matchup against Penn State, he broke off a 52-yard run, a reminder of the speed and elusiveness Nebraska must account for. Keeping him contained in the pocket will be critical to giving Lateef and the offense the breathing room they’ll need to steal a much-needed win on the road.
With the kickoff time set and a quarterback to get up to speed, Nebraska's ability to address the offensive issues exposed in the loss to USC will likely define the final quarter of the Huskers' 2025 campaign. The matchup against the Bruins offers Nebraska its most winnable game left on the schedule, and the Huskers would do well to take advantage of UCLA's coaching instability on Saturday night. If the Huskers are able to channel some urgency and make the most of their preparation, they’ll be well-positioned to eke out a win on the road. If not, it's hard for me to see a reality where NU finds another win in the regular season.
Saturday will tell the tale, but don’t be surprised if Nebraska leans even more on junior running back Emmett Johnson, who just surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and continues, more than ever, to be the engine of this offense. For a team that once entered the season with playoff aspirations, last weekend's win over Northwestern may have been the lone one of its kind on the back half of the season, but a road trip to face a struggling UCLA squad could offer the perfect chance to secure win number seven on the year.
It won’t come easily, especially with uncertainty surrounding the offense, but the Huskers have shown all year that resilience is their defining trait. Whether it’s Johnson carrying the load or Lateef stepping into the spotlight, Nebraska will look to finish strong and keep momentum building toward the future.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.