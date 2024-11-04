Nebraska Football: Trust No One
Huskers' performance against UCLA an organization-wide failure.
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s garbage performance against UCLA:
- When it comes to Nebraska football, you cannot trust anyone.
- Matt Rhule said the team played with a championship mindset against Ohio State; Nebraska showed the opposite of that against UCLA.
- Everyone is to blame: the Head Coach, the offense, defense, and special teams.
- The team came out flat, didn’t seem to have any answers against the Bruins.
- The Huskers appear to have gotten progressively worse since the win over Colorado.
- It continues to be so frustrating to see these performances when the fan base is so dedicated and is asked for more and more.
On the bright side, the Common Fans talk about their first ever tailgate:
- Special thanks to Certified Piedmontese, Chick-fil-A, and White Elm Brewing Company for supporting the tailgate and the Common Fan Podcast.
- Several friends of the program showed up. We love you all.
The boys also explore some questions heading into the bye week:
- Why doesn’t Heinrich Haarberg get more of a chance? Not as the starter, but to lead entire drives. It would help the offense and help Raiola.
- Will there be coaching changes after the season?
- How in any way is any of this acceptable?
- At this point, will Nebraska make a bowl game?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
