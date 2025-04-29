Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Signs NIL Deal with Adidas
Nebraska football's starting quarterback is officially an adidas athlete.
The athletic apparel and footwear company announced the NIL partnership with Dylan Raiola on Tuesday. The social media post said, "Same last name. His own legacy."
Nebraska has had adidas as an apparel sponsor since 1995. Because of this, Raiola will be able to wear the same gear that sponsors both him and the school, as well as be involved in additional marketing campaigns with Husker apparel.
Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez signed an NIL deal with adidas in 2023. Another current collegiate athlete, USC track star Dajaz DeFrand who graduated from Lincoln High in Nebraska, recently signed with adidas but competes for a Nike school.
Other big names to be partnered with adidas include Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes, Damian Lillard, and David Beckham.
