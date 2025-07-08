Nebraska Freshman Tyson Terry Named Omaha World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year
Where high school athletes get it all done at the breathtaking elite level, Tyson Terry is part of the discussion now. The Nebraska addition to the defensive line just received one of the state's highest honors, being named the 2025 Omaha World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year.
Whether breaking through lines on offense or sweeping state championships on the mat, Terry left a path of conquest in his wake. And now, on the eve of becoming a Husker, the whole state is looking on with pride and starry-eyed hope.
Tyson Terry is Now the Omaha World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year
Tyson Terry's path to athletic greatness hasn't been confined to one area. He's one of the rare prep athletes who managed not only to balance multiple sports but also to dominate them.
For Omaha North High School, Terry was a beast on the gridiron. As a defensive lineman, he tallied 315 tackles and 48 tackles for loss. If that wasn't enough to impress you, then he also got 17 sacks, five pass breakups, two blocked field goals, and even a touchdown in his career.
Even more impressive? He posted numbers as a senior even while being hindered by an injury that kept him going for most of the season. He had 46 tackles, nine for loss, and two sacks. There, he showed that even not quite at 100%, he was better than most guys at full strength.
But if his football record wasn't sufficient to ignite headlines, his wrestling legacy sealed it. Terry was the very first four-time NSAA state wrestling champion in heavyweight class history. It was undoubtedly an accomplishment almost too rare to believe. But after the match, Terry revealed that he'd done it all on a torn ACL.
As the Omaha World-Herald briefly put it, "After putting it all on the line during football season and becoming the state's first four-time state heavyweight wrestling champion, Omaha North's Tyson Terry, who has committed to play for Nebraska, is The World-Herald's Boys Athlete of the Year."
Why Does This Title Resonate Differently
The Boys Athlete of the Year is the Omaha World-Herald's top single athletic award. It is an accolade for great all-around ability on the high school level. It is awarded to the one who supports it in every area, in every mat, and in every season.
It's no surprise that past winners have gone on to star at Division I colleges and even become pros. For Terry, this honor is an important milestone on an already pretty amazing but still firmly within its first pages journey.
Wrestling has been one of football linemen's finest sidelights, teaching hand-fighting skills, leverage control, and body balance. For a Big Ten program like Nebraska that celebrates trench warfare, Terry's wrestling background is a huge advantage.
