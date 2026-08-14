Nebraska Gets a Major Boost With This Player's Return

Nebraska enters 2026 with a wealth of returning offensive talent. But one player stands out as a Swiss Army Knife: Janiran Bonner. The Huskers couldn't reap the rewards of having this player in 2025 after Bonner tore his ACL in the first game.

Now, Bonner returns healthy. He remains a bit of a question mark in terms of how much value he can provide, but the player that offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen called a "safety blanket" could be critical to the offense's success.



Bonner had some interesting things to say after Friday's practice, the Huskers' eighth of fall camp.

"I Consider Myself an Athlete"

First, Bonner was asked about his recovery and how he was dealing with his injury. But what stood out was a subsequent question: "Do you consider yourself a tight end or wide receiver?" Bonner's response was simple: "I consider myself an athlete. ... I can do whatever coach needs me to do and do whatever the team needs me to do so we can be successful out there."

What Bonner said wasn't surprising. While he hasn't been used much in the past, Bonner has 13 career receptions for 76 yards and 8 career rushes for 24 yards. He can play multiple positions, including wide receiver, tight end, and fullback, contributing as both a ball-carrier and a blocker.

Daikel Shorts, Nebraska's wide receivers coach, spoke highly Friday of Bonner's versatility: "He's basically his own position offensively. ... When you get a guy like that back, it definitely improves the offense. ... From a physicality standpoint, one, and just having him out there is like a security blanket as a coach. ... He's a guy that's always gonna give a relentless effort."

Janiran Bonner during a public practice in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Bonner's numbers might indicate a lack of explosiveness, with only three yards per carry and a minuscule 5.8 yards per reception, but if you ask the Huskers, they're just glad he's back. While the numbers are far from eye-popping, they did come in limited action.

A four-star wideout as a high school recruit in Georgia, Bonner certainly has the ability to put up better numbers. Holgorsen will use the senior; that's the only guarantee right now.

He Is Healthy and Ready for 2026

As for his injury rehab, Bonner said he should be good to go.

"I feel pretty good. ... It took a while for me to actually feel comfortable, for me to like run pretty smoothly. ... I don't really have a time frame (for how long it took), but it took a little bit."

"Pretty good" might not sound as reassuring as "a hundred percent," but Bonner seems healthy. Plus, his statements about being ready to help the offense anywhere should give fans a sense of where he is in terms of health.

Janiran Bonner | Nebraska Athletics

Bonner even doubled down on his comments about doing what his team wants him to do: "I'm just gonna give it whatever I got. Just go out there and do whatever for him (Holgorsen)."

It's good to see such determination from Bonner. Sometimes the game isn't even about who's the best; it's about who's the most determined. Bonner might not put up the most impressive numbers, but he can still be the extra push the Huskers need.

Bonner on the Offense and Its Approach

In an interview Friday with Jessica Coody on the Huskers Radio Network, Bonner spoke about the offense and where it needs to be. He and his fellow receivers are working with a new quarterback, veteran UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea, who brings a dual-threat dimension to Lincoln.

"We're just gonna keep doing what we do and just keep taking it day by day. We're not in a rush. ... Gonna keep practicing our routine plays and keep perfecting that so we can showcase that when it comes September fifth."

The offense has made strides since its dismal showing three seasons ago. In 2026, Nebraska doesn't need to rush to improve. The Huskers have plenty of veterans whose experience can be relied upon to refine the offense, and Janiran Bonner is one of them.

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