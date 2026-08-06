'We're Old, and We're Experienced': Dana Holgorsen Explains Why Nebraska's Offense is Ahead of Schedule

For the first time in years, Nebraska's roster has experience on its side.

To be exact, according to Bill Connelly of ESPN, the Huskers have the third-most returning production in college football heading into 2026, trailing only Notre Dame and Maryland.

Entering his second full season as the Huskers' offensive coordinator, Dana Holgorsen is beginning to see that experience pay off. From what he likes about the offense to a quarterback who "checks all those boxes," here's everything Nebraska's play-caller had to say Thursday after the Big Red's second practice of fall camp.

What Holgorsen likes About His Unit in 2026

The 2026 iteration of the Nebraska offense is beginning to show its age. However, in college football, that's not a bad thing.

Through two practices at fall camp, NU's offensive coordinator seems pleased with what he's seen.

“We’re old,” Holgorsen said with a laugh. “We’re old and we’re experienced, and that makes it a little easier. ... I’m way more comfortable with where we’re at right now with where the offense is and what I want to get accomplished.”

Before joining Nebraska's team, Anthony Colandrea started 31 games between stints at UNLV and Virginia. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Why They Seem to Be Ahead

A large part of why Holgorsen believes Nebraska's offense is ahead of schedule has to do with the depth and experience in the quarterback room. Three signal-callers in the group have played multiple games at the Power Four level, including two with experience as starters.



From both a communication and command standpoint, Holgorsen believes his unit is on the right track.

“All three quarterbacks have game experience at the Power Four level. So, it makes a lot of sense to them, too, which makes it easier to get the information transferred," he said. "So far, so good. Tomorrow is pads, and we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr., Dane Key, and Nyziah Hunter line up against Cincinnati last season. Barney and Hunter are back for 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Holgorsen's Thoughts on the Wide Receiver Room

Many believe the Big Red's wide receiver room could be the best it's been under Matt Rhule. Based on Holgorsen's comments, he doesn't disagree.

More specifically, though, he sees a position group with an ability to run behind defensive backs that the Huskers haven't had in a long time.

“There’s a speed element to it that we really haven’t had since I’ve been here,” Holgorsen said. “We’ve done some good things and executed a lot of good stuff, but just the threat of going by you hasn’t existed. From what I see out there, it’s starting to show up.”

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Return of NU's Swiss Army Knife

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Janiran Bonner is back in action for the Big Red. After suffering a season-ending injury in the 2025 season opener, the player those inside the program call "Wood" is giving Nebraska perhaps its most versatile weapon this fall.

“Having Wood back is just like my safety blanket,” Holgorsen said. “He’s a fourth-year, fifth-year guy that has a lot of experience in this offense. He knows what to do, and I can put him into a bunch of different spots.”

Bonner had one reception and two carries against the Bearcats before his season was cut short. In 2026, Holgorsen seems excited to utilize him in the role he was expected to fill a season ago.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson breaks free for a 36-yard gain against Akron last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Thoughts on the Running Back Room

Replacing the Big Ten Running Back of the Year will be far from easy. Holgorsen didn't shy away from the impact Emmett Johnson had in 2025 and what it meant for the development of the players returning this fall.

“They’re a really young group that probably didn’t get as many snaps last year as they wanted,” said Holgorsen. “We didn’t know that Emmett could carry the load the way that he carried the load for 13 games. Fortunate for him, he was an All-American, which is awesome. Unfortunately, for the other guys, they didn’t get as many snaps as they wanted to.”

Despite the shortage of experience, Holgorsen remains confident in the Huskers' running backs.

“I left spring comfortable with the five backs that we had,” he said. “They haven’t disappointed me in two days. They’ve looked great. I am not worried about that room. They’re just young, and they’re going to have to grow quick.”

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea | Nebraska Athletics

Holgorsen's Thoughts on Anthony Colandrea

Between spring ball and fall camp, Holgorsen has seen Colandrea in action 17 times. Though the two are still getting to know each other, Nebraska's offensive coordinator seems confident the Huskers identified the right guy.



“We knew he was a mobile guy who could run around and get out of trouble,” Holgorsen said. “He was the Mountain West Player of the Year for a reason, and there was a lot of run-around stuff.”



However, there are a couple of aspects of Colandrea's game that Holgorsen didn't fully appreciate until seeing him live.

“I didn’t know about the processing, because I hadn’t coached him,” he continued. “I didn’t know about the arm talent, because I hadn’t seen him throw. "He’s checking all those boxes right now, and we’re very excited about where he’s at."



Nebraska enters 2026 expecting Colandrea to help the offense take a much-needed step up. "It’s my job," Holgorsen said, "to keep him upright and keep him healthy throughout the year.”

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