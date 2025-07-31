Nebraska's Jacory Barney Jr. Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. has been recognized as one of the most versatile players in college football, landing on the preseason watch list for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award. The prestigious award, presented by the Louisville Sports Commission, honors the nation's most dynamic and multi-talented player. Barney's inclusion on the list comes after a standout freshman season where he contributed significantly as a wide receiver, running back, and kick returner for the Cornhuskers.
Barney's versatility comes from his ability to excel as a wide receiver, a rusher, and a kick returner. As a freshman, he made an immediate impact, tying the Nebraska school record for receptions by a freshman with 55 catches for 447 yards. Barney's performance placed him third among all freshmen in the FBS for total receptions. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he was also the most reliable receiver in the nation, leading all players with 76 targets and not recording a single drop.
The Florida City native has been noted for his quickness and ability to get downfield, making him a big-time playmaker for NU. He also proved to be a threat on the ground, adding 130 rushing yards on just 10 carries and scoring three rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver is utilized in plays like sweeps to capitalize on his speed.
Beyond offense, he was a key player on special teams, returning 14 kickoffs for 285 yards. This ability to contribute across so many facets of the game is precisely why he's considered such a versatile threat and a contender for the Paul Hornung Award.
With 150 all-purpose yards in the win against Wisconsin (Nov. 25, 2024) last season, Barney's performance was recognized with the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. In the game against the Badgers, Barney had a career-high and team-leading nine receptions for 85 yards, which was also a career best for him. His versatility was on full display, with an 11-yard rush, a career-long 45-yard kickoff return, and a career-long nine-yard punt return. He continued to be a consistent contributor in later games, catching three passes for 29 yards at Iowa and adding three receptions for 16 yards in the Pinstripe Bowl, along with a 17-yard kickoff return.
Barney is expected to take a major step forward in his sophomore season and become a key playmaker for the Nebraska offense and special teams. Many believe he is a "breakout waiting to happen" and is primed to become one of the most electric weapons in the Big Ten. With the departure of several key receivers from the previous season, Barney is projected to be a primary target and become quarterback Dylan Raiola's most trusted receiver.
