Nebraska Linebacker Dasan McCullough Breaks Down 'Mindset Shift'
The buzz around Nebraska football this fall has plenty to do with big-picture expectations under head coach Matt Rhule. However, Monday’s post-practice press conference brought linebacker Dasan McCullough stealing the show. The transfer defender offered a blend of insight and energy as he discussed his new role.
That’s not all he talked about, as he mentioned the grind of camp and the thrill of starting his senior season with a game back home in Kansas City. For Husker fans eager to see how the defense shapes up, McCullough’s words painted a picture of a player fully locked in for his final collegiate season.
Dasan McCullough Finds Comfort in New Role
McCullough, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 235 pounds, has seen his collegiate career take him across multiple alignments. This season finds him closer to the line of scrimmage, and it’s a move that feels like second nature.
When asked about the transition, he smiled and said, "It definitely feels like I'm just back at home now, like back where I'm supposed to be. So, it feels really comfortable playing."
The adjustment hasn’t been a steep climb, either. "Honestly, like, I played it my freshman year, so it was really just getting back into the groove of things, getting back to the physicality, being back closer to the ball, you know, switching fronts, movement, stuff like that. Kind of just getting back into that mode. But it didn't take long."
A shift in role also means a shift in mentality, and McCullough broke that down clearly. "Maybe just your mindset. Your mindset's just more physical because, you know, you're going, you're going head-on head against somebody every play."
He added, "You know, when I was playing in the back end, you know, there are some plays where you don't take off, but like there's some plays where you're not physically involved. So, you know, I'd say from that standpoint, just get my body back in that condition."
That physical approach is sharpened every day in practice for him. That’s where he finds himself lining up against Nebraska’s big offensive tackles and tight ends. He didn’t shy away from praising the competition.
When asked about standout teammates, he pointed to two in particular. "Oh, yeah. Pritch has strong hands. Lindenmeyer has really strong hands, too. Blocking at tight end." His shoutouts to offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer highlighted the healthy battles that are raising the level of everyone in camp.
McCullough's session with reporters Monday ended on a more personal note as he reflected on Nebraska’s season opener against Cincinnati. This will take place in his hometown of Kansas City.
For him, it’s not just another game. "It's huge. Honestly, it means a lot. Just to be able to, for my last year, to be able to play my season opener in KC against Cincinnati, where I was born. So, you know ... it's going to be huge. I have a lot of people coming."
The Journey of Dasan McCullough
Before arriving in Lincoln, McCullough had already carved out an impressive résumé. At Indiana in 2022, he earned Freshman All-America honors. He also received honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors with 49 tackles, four sacks, 6½ tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 12 games.
After transferring to Oklahoma, he played in 10 games with seven starts in 2023, recording 30 tackles, 3½ TFLs and three pass breakups. His 2024 season was slowed by injury, but he returned for seven games with 17 tackles and 2½ TFLs. His career totals before Nebraska included 22 games, 12 starts, 79 tackles, 10 TFLs, four sacks and six pass breakups.
Now at Nebraska, McCullough pairs his on-field excellence with academic and personal achievements. Majoring in child, youth and family studies, he is the son of Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough, carrying both family legacy and personal ambition into his final season.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.