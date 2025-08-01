Nebraska Receivers Coach Daikiel Shorts on Position Changes, Young Players Stepping Up, and Run-Blocking Buy-In
With four practices in the books, Nebraska wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts met with the media to give his early impressions of the wideout group. In just under nine minutes of availability, the young position coach gave an overview on a ton of key areas of development his group is going through prior to the 2025 season.
From position changes to young players pushing for playing time and an emphasis on physicality in the run game, Shorts touched on a little bit of everything.
Right out of the gate, Shorts was asked about the position change of freshman athlete Isiah Mozee, who moved from wide receiver to running back at the start of fall camp.
Shorts made it clear he’s fully on board with what’s best for the team, while still emphasizing just how much he values Mozee’s talent and versatility.
“When it’s Mozee, you fight to keep him in your room,” Shorts said with a laugh, acknowledging that although those decisions ultimately come from above, his priority, like the rest of the staff, is doing what helps the team win.
Shorts went on to praise Mozee’s long-term upside, calling him a “special player” and stating, “He’s going to be successful no matter where he’s at.”
After discussing Mozee’s transition, Shorts shifted to the development of Nebraska’s younger receivers, an area that both Shorts and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen have taken notice of early in camp.
Holgorsen had previously pointed to Quinn Clark, Keelan Smith and Jeremiah Jones as players pushing the room with their effort and energy, and Shorts echoed that sentiment when asked about the trio’s growth this offseason.
“[I’m] extremely proud of those guys for taking the next step; they work extremely hard,” Shorts said, adding that their maturity and commitment are helping them develop faster than he expected heading into camp.
Specifically on Jones, Shorts noted that the freshman is benefiting from the example set by players like Clark and Smith. “Now he sees those guys, [and] he's learning from them every day,” Shorts said, “and he's just working hard every day trying to get better.”
With the youthful development in the room well underway, the focus then shifted to Nebraska’s most veteran wideout, Dane Key, and what makes him such a valuable piece of the group heading into the season.
Shorts didn’t point to raw talent or stats when asked what sets Key apart, but rather his consistent work ethic and leadership. “Who he is as a person; he’s always in the building getting extra work,” Shorts said, highlighting the intangible qualities that elevate Key’s presence in the locker room.
He emphasized that Key’s approach is setting the tone for the entire unit, especially the younger receivers still finding their way. “When younger guys see older guys [with] production and success, it’s easier for those guys to follow,” Shorts said.
After highlighting Key’s leadership, Shorts was asked about another projected starter, according to Dana Holgorsen, rising sophomore Jacory Barney Jr. Specifically on the strides he’s made heading into his second season in the program.
Coming off a freshman campaign where he set the Nebraska record for receptions in a season by a first-year player, Barney is no longer flying under the radar. But according to Shorts, the biggest area of growth for the Miami native hasn’t been physical, it’s been mental.
“Mentally he’s matured a lot,” Shorts said, explaining that while Barney relied heavily on his natural ability last season, the focus now is on refining the technical aspects of his game. “He was playing on pure talent,” Shorts added, but now he's focusing on the technical side of the position hoping to elevate his game for the season to come.
Before wrapping up, Shorts was asked about one of the most talked-about areas of development for Nebraska’s receivers this offseason, run blocking.
A longtime point of pride among Husker fans and a clear point of emphasis for this staff, physicality in the run game is something Shorts wants his entire room to embrace. “The biggest thing is it’s kind of like special teams; it’s effort and want-to,” he said. “I think they’re embracing that.”
Shorts added that having receivers who are willing to block and play with toughness can be a true difference-maker for the offense. “If you’ve got a group of wideouts that are willing to block and be physical, that can really change the game.”
As Nebraska continues to build momentum through fall camp, the development within the wide receiver room is clearly trending in the right direction. Whether its young players stepping up, veterans setting the standard, or a renewed emphasis on physicality, Daikiel Shorts has his group focused on the details that win games. With a blend of raw talent, growing leadership, and a team-first mindset, the Huskers’ wideouts appear poised to play a pivotal role in the offense’s success this fall. And if early impressions are any indication, they'll do just that.
You can watch the full media appearance from Shorts below.
