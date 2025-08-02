Nebraska Rookies Impressing in NFL Training Camp
With training camp underway, former Huskers across the NFL continue to make strides–climbing in their teams’ depth chart and others battling for a roster spot. From NFL Draft picks to undrafted free agents, a new class of former Huskers looks to leave a mark and follow in the footsteps of historic Huskers like Lavonte David, Cam Jurgens and the great Roger Craig.
Defensive tackle Ty Robinson and tight end Thomas Fidone II made headlines on draft night as Robinson was selected in the fourth-round by the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, and Fidone was selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round. After wrapping up OTA’s and minicamp, former Huskers have started making noise this offseason. Undrafted Huskers across the AFC and NFC have quickly turned heads early in training camp, showcasing their physicality, grit, and explosiveness on both sides of the ball
Ty Robinson, DT
Robinson has been making his presence felt in Philadelphia, quickly climbing up the team's depth chart as he looks to overtake third year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo for the starting spot on the left side of the defensive line. Despite being a fourth-round pick, Robinson has always been a uniquely talented prospect, winning an impressive 10.40% of his double-team matchups as a pass rusher. With All-Pro Jalen Carter and standout Jordan Davis among the league’s most unstoppable interior forces, Robinson will look to create havoc in the pocket while impacting the game both off the ball and against the run.
John Bullock, LB
After recording 4 sacks and over 10 tackles for loss with the Huskers, Bullock’s presence in the middle of the field was prominent. He earned a PFF grade of 92.5 in week five after an unforgettable 35-yard pick-six against Purdue–making him the highest Big Ten defender that week. After going undrafted, Bullock signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and head coach Todd Bowles has been impressed with the rookie. Bowles praised Bullock’s playstyle and adaptability to his defensive scheme–highlighting his lack of mistakes and calling him "A very smart football player.”
Thomas Fidone II, TE
Drafted in the seventh-round, Fidone has emerged as a standout this offseason for the New York Giants, showcasing rare athleticism and elusiveness at 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds. After spending the summer at Tight End University, Fidone has impressed not only his coaching staff but also some of the league's best at his position–receiving praise from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who complimented his play style and athleticism. Fidone’s ability to line up anywhere on the field has given veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as well as rookie Jaxson Dart the confidence to target him not only over the middle of the field but also outside the numbers.
Ben Scott, OL
After going undrafted, Scott signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was moved from his natural position at center to left guard. Scott has remained one of the top offensive linemen in a group that will need to step up following the announcement that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs will be sidelined to start the season. Having spent much of the offseason with the second team, Scott will now look to earn both a roster spot and chance to elevate a depleted Buccaneers offensive line, as the front five will aim to protect franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield and stretch the field for standout running back Bucky Irving.
Isaiah Neyor, WR
Despite going undrafted, Neyor’s athleticism and explosive first step turned heads–not only at the NFL Combine but also early in training camp. After finishing inside the top five in the RAS (Relative Athletic Score) metric, his combination of elusiveness and physicality caught the eye of the five-time Super Bowl champions San Francisco 49ers. Star tight end George Kittle and Deommodore Lenoir have called him a “freak” emphasizing, “You don’t really see a lot of guys like that.”
With wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk recovering from his ACL injury and fifth-year pro Jauan Jennings seeking a new contract and considering a trade–Neyor will look to take advantage of this opportunity. Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy and the former Husker have been building chemistry throughout training camp and Neyor has gradually earned the trust of the fifth-year veteran, hoping to play a vital role in this new-look 49ers offense.
Isaac Gifford, S
Brother of 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford, Isaac signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent after spending four years with the Huskers. His physicality and ability to make plays off the ball make him a unique weapon in second-year head coach Dave Canales’ defense. Despite showing flashes of improvement late in the season, the Panthers ranked in the bottom half of the league in nearly every major statistical category. Canales’ defense needs players willing to do the dirty work and take risks, and so far, Gifford has answered the call. Whether it’s filling gaps on defense, making plays off-script, or creating near turnovers, Gifford has made his presence known on the field.
