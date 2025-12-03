Nebraska Safety DeShon Singleton Headed to Mobile for Senior Bowl
The call every senior prospect dreams of has officially arrived for safety DeShon Singleton, but his journey to the prestigious Senior Bowl is far more compelling than a typical collegiate success story.
A year ago, Singleton believed his time in college football was over, only to gain an unexpected final year of eligibility, a gift he has maximized with a vengeance. Now, after leading a surging defense and showcasing a versatile skill set that has NFL scouts buzzing, Singleton heads to Mobile, Alabama, where he will compete against the nation's elite, turning a fortunate second chance into a legitimate opportunity to solidify himself as a top defensive back.
The opening for Singleton's extra year was created by an unexpected legal battle that shook the foundation of NCAA eligibility rules. A lawsuit filed by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia successfully argued that the NCAA's rule of counting junior-college seasons against a player's four-year eligibility window violated antitrust laws.
While the situation had complex legal layers, the bottom line was that Pavia's preliminary injunction win forced the NCAA to issue a blanket waiver, thereby giving all former JUCO players, like Singleton, whose eligibility had expired, the chance to return for one final season if they chose.
Singleton's 2025 season was a true breakout campaign and the successful payoff of an unexpected "bonus year" in college football. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2023 that prevented him from building momentum for the NFL draft, Singleton capitalized on a unique ruling that granted him an additional year of eligibility.
He finished the season as one of Nebraska's defensive anchors, showcasing the versatility and physicality that NFL scouts crave.
Singleton's stellar 2025 season was marked by impressive defensive production and impact plays across the field. He established himself as a dominant force in the secondary, finishing second on the team with 70 tackles, showcasing elite run support from the safety spot.
Crucially, he significantly enhanced his ball skills, registering two interceptions and four pass breakups.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive back's versatility and playmaking ability were formally recognized following a phenomenal performance against Michigan State, where his physical play and two interceptions earned him the coveted Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award, providing a major boost to his national profile.
Leveraging his improved health and an expanded role, Singleton demonstrated his wide-ranging utility by effectively showing he could blitz, cover deep in the passing game, and aggressively stop the run, proving his value as a true multifaceted defensive weapon.
Competing against the nation's best receivers and tight ends in drills will allow him to display his man-coverage fluidity and deep zone awareness directly in front of all 32 NFL scouting departments. For a player who was previously seen as a late-round or priority free agent type, performing well in Mobile could be the necessary catalyst to move him up to a coveted Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, completing his stunning journey from a forgotten JUCO player to a top NFL prospect.
In essence, his 2025 season served as the full-tape audition he was unable to complete the previous year, solidifying his status as an NFL prospect and directly leading to his invitation to the Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.
