Nebraska’s Christmas List: From Signature Wins to Staying Healthy

It’s Christmas Day and all throughout Nebraska athletics, coaches and administrators, players and fans are arising this morning to stuffed stockings and plenty of presents under the tree.

In a perfect world, what are they unwrapping or finding beneath the tree today? Let’s take a look:

Matt Rhule — A win over one of Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon in 2026

Sure, the Huskers could use a quarterback or a cornerstone tackle or another All-American running back or an elite pass rusher. But what Rhule really needs — and what this football program needs — is a win to point to that says, “We can do this.” Through three seasons, the Huskers have beaten OK to solid teams, but no one they really shouldn’t have. A win against one of the likely best teams on the 2026 schedule at least shows Nebraska is capable of more than results against the middle.

Dana Holgorsen with a clean slate. Does offensive success follow? | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dana Holgorsen — A fresh start

Different quarterback. Different line coach. Different season. I’ve been as critical of Holgorsen as anyone, as Nebraska invested a lot in its offense and had little to show for it statistically. Now everything is different for Holgorsen. Go build that offense through the current roster and/or the portal — one that can actually score in college football’s best-coached conference.

Fred Hoiberg — Continued good blessings

Things are rolling for Nebraska basketball and there’s no reason to introduce change. The Huskers have a team of veterans who are professional in approach and practice. There are strong character guys up and down the roster and the Huskers truly seem to enjoy playing with each other, which is always an underrated aspect of a five-person, on-the-court lineup. The tests will get harder, but this team, more than most Nebraska has had, seems ready for the pressure.

Nebraska volleyball — Finished business

What else could anyone associated with Nebraska volleyball want right now? Three seasons with championship-level expectations. Three unfulfilled endings. There’s only one thing this program, its players and its fans want at this point — to be the last team standing.

Nothing would make Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams happier than continued health for all. | Nebraska Athletics

Amy Williams — Staying healthy

A recurring theme for the Nebraska women’s basketball team has unfortunately been losing a talented player or two in the rotation. This year, the Huskers have had the same five starters every game so far and have been able to work others in consistently. Keep that core intact as Britt Prince and the Huskers continue to improve heading into a very tough Big Ten slate.

Will Bolt — The big season

Nebraska baseball has won back-to-back Big Ten tournaments and the team won the conference in 2021 while pushing Arkansas to the brink. Yet it’s hard to shake the feeling that Nebraska baseball just hasn’t made the next step. Is that a regional title? Undoubtedly. Is that borderline impossible to predict or gift? Certainly. But at the very least, Nebraska needs to play better than .500 in conference. Stacking another regional appearance is a start, but surprising people with strong postseason play would go a long way for the fan base.

Emmett Johnson — The right NFL team

Johnson is headed off to the NFL, where he will assuredly go in the draft, likely on Saturday, but a strong combine performance could get him inside Day 2. More important than which round — though some may argue this financially — Johnson needs a landing spot that prioritizes versatility with running backs and wants someone who can help catch it out of the backfield.

Jordy Frahm hopes her career at Nebraska finishes in the Women's College World Series. | Amarillo Mullen

Jordy Frahm* — The dream finish

Frahm and Nebraska softball were an excellent story in 2025 and the Huskers had a chance to make the Women's College World Series but couldn’t get one more win over Tennessee in Knoxville. Can Nebraska build on that in 2026? Can we see Frahm and the Huskers on the big stage as she completes her career in the location where she effectively made it with Oklahoma? Let’s find out.

*Jordy (Bahl) Frahm got married back in August to former Husker baseball pitcher Trey Frahm. Don't get confused if you don't see "Bahl" this spring.

Troy Dannen — Mystery benefactor

What more could the Nebraska AD need? Obviously, he could use land, as the Huskers need a new football stadium or baseball stadium. Or he could use a top finish in the Director’s Cup, but no one really cares about that, do they? No, what every AD needs is money — and perhaps the Huskers find a new mystery benefactor who can help pay for future projects and the NIL war chest that only needs to get bigger every single year.

