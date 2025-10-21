Nebraska’s Impressive Receiving Corps a Threat to Opponents
Before the Minnesota game, the Nebraska sports information department put out this stat:
Nebraska has a trio of receivers with at least three touchdown catches this season, including Nyziah Hunter (4), Dane Key (4) and Jacory Barney Jr. (3). This is the first time Nebraska has had three wideouts catch three or more TD passes in a season since 2015.
That’s an impressive stat.
Here’s another: Nebraska has five receivers with at least 20 receptions this season. That has helped the Huskers average 36 points per game (28th in the nation) and that includes the 6-point disaster Nebraska dropped against Minnesota.
As the Huskers regroup before Saturday’s Northwestern game after losing at Minnesota, 24-6, quarterback Dylan Raiola and his passing game might be a focal point.
But it also might be challenging as the Wildcats rank 16th in the nation in passing yards allowed with 160.3 yards per game.
Nebraska ranks second in passing yards in the Big Ten with 291.1 yards per game. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed.
Something has to give …
Dylan Raiola’s arsenal
* Emmett Johnson: 29 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown. The Huskers’ leading rusher also is their leading receiver. Johnson has been a workhorse as a runner and also is a frequent receiver target.
* Nyziah Hunter: 27 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns. The California transfer has come to Lincoln and made a difference. “The one thing I remember about Nyziah is contested catches,” offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said. “We thought he ran good but the main thing that stood out to me was contested catches.”
* Jacory Barney Jr.: 27 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his receiving talents, Barney is a threat on punt returns. And nothing beats Barney’s Hail Mary reception against Michigan. “You can have the perfect call, but at some point someone has to make a play,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “Jacory went up and made it.”
* Luke Lindenmeyer: 23 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. More and more, Raiola is looking for Lindenmeyer in the passing game. “Luke is an example of someone who has continued to also improve,” Rhule said.
* Dane Key: 20 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns. The Kentucky transfer’s four touchdowns in 20 receptions is an excellent percentage. He had the game-winning reception in the Huskers’ win over Maryland. “He deserved that moment,” Rhule said. “If you want to know why I love that kid … because he’s a professional.”
Receivers help Raiola
Everyone knows Raiola improved from his freshman year in consistency, production and efficiency. Having a talented receiving corps is an enormous boost to Raiola and the offense. And a burden to defenses having to account for all of the pass catchers.
Last year, Raiola had 13 touchdowns passes in 13 games (and 11 interceptions). Through seven games this season, Raiola, now a grizzled veteran sophomore, has 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
Last year, Raiola completed 67.1 percent of his passes. This year, the percentage is up to 72.8.
When Raiola isn’t being chased down by defenders, he looks poised in the pocket, running through his progressions and distributing the ball to his talented receivers.
But his protection …
Against Minnesota, Raiola was 17-of-25 for 177 yards. It was a nice completion percentage of 68 percent but the game’s most devastating stat was the number of Golden Gophers sacks. Raiola was sacked nine times — an amazing number. In the Huskers’ other defeat, Michigan sacked Raiola seven times.
Protecting Raiola should be the Huskers’ singular focus on offense as they prepare for Northwestern. Five games remain in the season, a season that still can be fruitful. Opponents know about Raiola’s relative lack of mobility and will proceed accordingly. Opponents know what happened in Nebraska’s two losses and will get after him with vigor and purpose.
The pressure to prevent sacks and a forceful pass rush doesn’t fall entirely on the offensive line. Raiola needs to make quicker decisions about passing the ball (he’s taken the blame for holding onto the ball too long). Play-calling should include quicker passes to get the ball out of Raiola’s hand before the pass rush engulfs him. Receivers should run crisp and precise routes.
For the season, Raiola has completed 155-of-213 passes for 1,758 yards. He averages 252.6 yards per game. Last season, Raiola averaged 216.8 yards per game.
Nebraska has such an excellent receiving corps and quarterback more experienced and refined than last season. It is essential that Raiola have enough time to find this corps of receivers.
With five games remaining on the schedule there still is time for this season to be one the Huskers can feel proud about.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.