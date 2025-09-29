The Evolution of Dylan Raiola
One year ago, Dylan Raiola was a 19-year-old college freshman. He was a year out of Buford (Ga.) High School. No redshirt year for him.
Raiola was a five-star recruit and he was considered a potential Nebraska savior for a program that critically needed one.
Huskers fans, understandably, were over the moon. A huge recruiting battle was won. Not only were the Huskers getting such a big-time recruit, but he was a quarterback.
Life was good.
Nebraska swept Raiola away from Georgia, his home-state school. He originally committed to Ohio State, then committed to Georgia. So, while Nebraska fans didn’t know how good Raiola was or could be, they knew if the Buckeyes and Bulldogs wanted him, he was worth having.
Raiola’s freshman season
On Dec. 28, 2024, Dylan Raiola walked off the hallowed Yankee Stadium turf with Nebraska’s first bowl victory since 2015. It wasn’t easy. Nothing has been lately for the Huskers, who led 20-2, then allowed 13 fourth-quarter points.
The 20-15 victory over Boston College gave the Huskers a 7-6 record, their first winning season since, gulp, 2016, an unthinkable drought of seven years. The victory was Nebraska’s first in a bowl game since 2015.
No sugar-coating it. Raiola’s freshman season was uneven, not uncommon for a young player in a high-profile, high-pressure situation. He played well against lesser competition — he’s not the first athlete to do that — but struggled against more talented, physical and sophisticated Big Ten defenses.
Nebraska started 5-1 in 2024. In those games, Raiola completed 113-of-169 passes (66.8 percent) for 1,358 yards (226 yards average), nine touchdown passes and three interceptions.
Then, Nebraska went on a four-game losing streak, falling to Indiana, Ohio State, UCLA and USC. Raiola’s numbers slumped. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes but two stats jumped out: nine interceptions and only two touchdown passes in four games.
Raiola wasn’t playing against Georgia high schools anymore. One year before, he was.
As a Husker freshman, Raiola started all 13 games. He completed 275-of-410 passes for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and a too-high 11 interceptions. His passer efficiency rating was 129.9.
Just like any high-octane, motivated athlete, Raiola knew he had to improve.
“I think I’ve coached three or four freshman starters in my career,” Nebraska co-offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas said the other day on "Sports Nightly."
“There’s a fine line of overwhelming them with too much information but he’s so good mentally we were able to put a lot on him from a game-plan standpoint, from a check standpoint, coverage recognition, those type of things within a game plan.
“And I think he handled them exceptionally well as a freshman. And he not only built upon that but exceeded that moving into Year Two.”
Through Raiola’s inconsistencies, the talent was evident. Talent is difficult to hide. He had talent. For the folks who might have been skeptical if his talent would translate to big-time college football, they had their answer.
Dylan Raiola was on his way.
Raiola’s offseason
Three months ago, as Nebraska prepared for summer training camp, Raiola was a 20-year-old sophomore. He had a season of FBS football under his belt.
He spurned other schools trying to poach him. Reports indicated good money was thrown around trying to get Raiola to leave Nebraska.
Raiola had some more offseason drama. He said he was in “probably in the best shape” after reportedly gaining weight then losing weight.
Through it all, Raiola remained with Nebraska. He had a full-time offensive coordinator in passing-game enthusiast Dana Holgorsen, who was promoted for the final four games in 2024 from offensive consultant to offensive coordinator.
“I think there is an unbelievable give and take between the two of them,” coach Matt Rhule recently said about the Raiola-Holgorsen relationship on the CBS Sports College Football channel on YouTube.
“I think Dana really respects the work Dylan puts in. It’s one thing to be talented, it’s another to put in work.”
Raiola had transfer wide receivers in Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter. He had two transfers on the offensive line. The talent level was rising.
Nebraska did what it could to fortify its offense, and thus, Raiola.
Raiola’s sophomore season
The Huskers are 3-1 in 2025 and currently on their bye week. Eight Big Ten games remain in a promise-filled season that could go either way. That journey starts Saturday against Michigan State.
Raiola wasn’t the reason the Huskers lost their only game, to Michigan, 30-27, on Sept. 20, before a bye week. There is fault to spread around, but Raiola deserves very little of it. Nebraska’s defense was gashed for three long touchdown runs. The offensive line leaked.
Against the Wolverines, Raiola completed 30-of-41 passes (67.1 percent) 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Huskers on an overlooked — but necessary — late drive, taking his team 75 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown that cut Michigan’s lead to 30-27.
One of those touchdowns was the unforgettable Hail Mary pass to Jacory Barney Jr. that covered 52 yards as the first half ended that tied the score at 17.
And Raiola’s impressive performance came despite a spotty running game that gained 43 yards on 31 attempts and inconsistent offensive-line play. He was sacked seven times and under pressure on 36 of 41 dropbacks.
“I think in general we had to play better upfront,” Rhule said during the bye week. “That’s everybody — that’s the tight end, that’s the backs — to win that game.”
Leadership and Raiola
Leadership is expected of quarterbacks simply because of their position and not necessarily their personality. Or whether they’re even ready to assume that role. When asked about the seven sacks and how much the offensive line had a hand in it, Raiola, who might have held the ball too long on some plays, said: “Point it at me. I’ll take it.”
He supported teammates after the loss, especially the running game. “You can’t take one game and judge it off of that,” Raiola said. “They’re gonna come back stronger than ever and we’ll see what happens.”
In 2025, Raiola is 102-of-135 (75.6 percent) for 1,137 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. Remember, Raiola had 11 interceptions last season so he is on a good path for improvement in that crucial area.
“I’m excited about what he’s doing,” Thomas said. “He’s done a lot of good things. Already had some ups and downs through the season and had to kinda battle through them. Not only through games but through series.
“I think he’s been in a great place mentally which I think has translated into good play, consistently, throughout the season thus far.”
