Northwestern vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Get ready for some Friday night lights action in the Big Ten this week when Northwestern hits the road to take on No. 20 USC.
The Trojans are desperately trying to stay alive in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but another loss would effectively eliminate them and hold them to just a bowl game this season. That means they can ill-afford to look past Northwestern on Friday night, which is 3-2 in Big Ten play this season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Friday night matchup.
Northwestern vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Northwestern +14.5 (-114)
- USC -14.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Northwestern +460
- USC -650
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Northwestern vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Northwestern Record: 5-3 (3-2 in Big Ten)
- USC Record: 6-2 (4-1 in Big Ten)
Northwestern vs. USC Key Player to Watch
- Makai Lemon, WR - USC Trojans
Makai Lemon has been fantastic for USC this season. He has 24 more receptions than any other player on the team while also leading the team in receiving yards (776) and touchdowns (6). The Trojans will look to once again get him the ball early and often in this Big Ten matchup.
Northwestern vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Despite their record, the advanced metrics view the Trojans as one of the best teams in the country. They're third amongst all teams in adjusted EPA per play, while sporting a Net Yards per Play of +2.38 and a net success rate of +8.6%.
Northwestern's numbers pale in comparison, including ranking just 74th in adjusted EPA per play with a Net Yards per Play of -0.01 and a net success rate of +0.5%.
The USC offense is going to overpower Northwestern in this one, so I'm not afraid to lay the number on the Trojans.
Pick: USC -14.5 (-106) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
