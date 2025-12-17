Nebraska’s Mekhi Nelson, Other Running Backs Have Enormous Shoes to Fill

Nebraska backup quarterback TJ Lateef has the big shoes of Dylan Raiola to fill against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. But the running back room has an even larger task.

Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson and Kwinten Ives have to, somehow, replace Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson. Lateef, at least, had three starts in November when Raiola, who has entered the transfer portal, was injured.

Stepping in for Johnson? That’s an enormous ask. Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards on 251 carries, with 12 touchdowns on the ground. He carried the Huskers’ offense many games.

His replacements? Let’s take a look:

* Isaiah Mozee: 19 carries, 83 yards

* Mekhi Nelson: 15 carries, 59 yards

* Kwinten Ives: 16 carries, 119 yards

* Total for the three: 50 carries, 261 yards

Emmett Johnson’s legacy

“Losing someone like Emmett, that’s definitely something hard,” Nelson said at a news conference. “You know that’s my brother. You feel me?

“Over these last two years, I started to look at him like he was an older brother to me. So, even though he’s gone, I feel as though it’s a great opportunity, not only for myself, but for the other backs in the room. It opens up a big, big hole.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“I know it’s big shoes to fill, but we work day in and day out for moments like these.

“So, we just got to take over the moment.”

Johnson, a junior, has declared for the NFL Draft. He left his mark at Nebraska on the field, in the record books and with his teammates.

“I could go on and on what I learned from Emmett, but I feel as though definitely the most important things that I learned from Emmett is how to be a pro off the field,” said Nelson, a 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt freshman from Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

“Everyone thinks just being a football player, it’s what you do on the field, but it’s also what you do off the field.

“You know, coming to meetings 10 minutes early instead of being the last person in there. Showing up to breakfast, being the first person in breakfast, being the first person in the weight room, stuff like that.

“So, I definitely feel as though just being around Emmett for the last two years, he definitely taught me how to be more of a professional.”

Working with assistant coach E.J. Barthel

Nelson spoke with great enthusiasm about running backs coach, E.J. Barthel.

“That’s great, that’s my guy,” Nelson said “Me and Coach E.J., we go way back, five years. It’s five years in the making right now.

“So, it’s definitely great having him develop me, after all the conversations that we had when I was 15 years old and he was recruiting me out of high school.

“So, just having that guy that I have such a special bond with, it feels like thunder and lightning. We’re going to be a great duo together.”

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson takes a handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The flip side of trying to replace Johnson is the great opportunity for the running backs. The Utah game is a chance for the running backs to show what they have against a quality, top-15 opponent.

“Oh, I definitely know we’re very hungry,” Nelson said. “It’s hard especially [for] a guy like Isaiah. He just came from high school, so it’s hard having to sit down and actually develop behind people.

“But when you got someone like Emmett Johnson, it’s real easy to learn a lot from him. But I definitely would say that we’re real hungry and we’re definitely looking forward to this opportunity on New Year’s Eve.”

What Nelson is working on

Nelson was asked about his strengths and what he needed to work on.

“I feel as though my strengths as a runner, I feel as though it’s definitely my vision, my breakaway speed, my agility, getting from zero-to-100 as fast as I could,” Nelson said.

“But I believe things that I need to work on, there’s always things that you need to work on, but for me, I feel as though it’s like always keeping my pad level down.

“Always making sure I get extra catches in, just to make sure that I could catch the ball when my number is called.

“And also like trying to get bigger while we’re still in the season so I could run behind my pads and get those few extra yards.”

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson is tackled by Akron cornerback Ben Kamara. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Another facet of Johnson’s game is his receiving ability. He led the Huskers in receptions with 46 for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Part of more playing time is pass protection.

“That’s definitely going great [working as an every-down back],” Nelson said. “Having someone like coach E.J., he takes the time even if it takes a whole period, a whole 15-minute period, if it’s not how he needs it to be or it’s not how he wants it to be, he’s going to correct it.

“Over the past couple of months, that’s what he’s been harping on is our pass protection, because if you can’t pass protect, you can’t play.”

Pass protection should be a priority at Nebraska. Raiola was sacked 27 times this season and Lateef three times.

Nelson said there is intensity in the running back room.

“It’s just a bunch of dogs in there, you know?” Nelson said. “Everyone pushing everyone. I can’t have a bad day. Isaiah can’t have a bad day. Quinton can’t have a bad day cuz we all have each other behind us pushing each other.

“I feel as though the way that we practice, the standard that we have in practice, is we’re full go. Once we’re going, we’re going. So, it’s no off days for us. I feel as though all of us we just help push each other.”

Utah a tough game for the Huskers

Utah presents quite a challenge for Nebraska. The Utes won 10 games and weren’t far from a possible College Football Playoff berth. And their longtime coach Kyle Whittingham announced the Las Vegas Bowl will be his last game with Utah.

“Every game that you step into is a challenge,” Nelson said. “It’s college football at the end of the day.

“But I feel as though like playing a team like Utah, they feel as though they should be in the playoffs, so I feel as though we’re going to get their best game.”

About Dylan Raiola …

Nelson’s reaction when he heard the news about Raiola going into the portal? “To be honest, it’s really just next guy up,” Nelson said.

“You know, that’s my brother. I learned to have a real, real, real great bond with him and his family, but at the end of the day, it’s a business, so certain things like that is going to happen.

“So, I just look at it as a bigger opportunity for TJ to show what he could do. I like everything [about Lateef]. That boy dynamic.

“He could run the ball really well and he could throw the ball. So, I feel as though he just creates more opportunities for our offense. He extends plays that we may have not been able to get to this season.”

