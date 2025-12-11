Las Vegas Bowl is a Giant Opportunity for Nebraska's Returning Running Backs

The Las Vegas Bowl was already shaping up to be an intriguing matchup for Nebraska, but the storyline in the running back room has turned it into something much bigger.

With star running back Emmett Johnson declaring for the NFL draft and former four-star freshman Jamarion Parker planning to enter the transfer portal, Nebraska suddenly enters bowl prep with more questions than answers. And while that uncertainty comes with obvious challenges, it also creates a massive runway for the backs who remain.

For the first time in two seasons, Nebraska’s depth chart at running back is up for grabs. And the next few weeks are sure to have a say in how it looks, not only for the bowl game, but the outlook of the room for the 2026 season as well. With that in mind, here's how the work the room puts in this December could shape the program heading into next fall.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson spent the majority of the 2025 season listed as co-No. 2 on the depth chart. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Bowl practices always provide a window for younger players to create momentum, but this year’s Las Vegas Bowl gives Nebraska’s returning backs the chance to reshape the depth chart before spring ball begins. The staff no longer has a clear hierarchy in the room, meaning every rep carries added pressure, along with opportunity.

With Johnson gone, the Huskers are losing more than just a starter. In fact, they're losing the player who accounted for nearly 83% of Nebraska's rushing production this season. His absence requires new playmakers to emerge, and the staff will get its most extended look yet at an otherwise unproven group.

This game against Utah becomes a live audition for the starting role heading into 2026. Whoever shows an understanding of the offense during bowl prep could walk into spring as the presumed lead back. And for a staff that values being a player-led program, an impressive December could alter a player’s trajectory in a way the regular season never did.

For a room this unsettled, the matchup with Utah isn’t just another game. It’s a chance for someone to take control of a position group that desperately needs a new face of the future. And with the success of their most recent starting back, on paper, it appears to be a role very attractive to any player entering the transfer portal in January.

With Johnson gone and Parker leaving, the door is wide open for the rest of the room to stake their claim. The most experienced option is Kwinten Ives, who flashed late in the 2024 season and was expected to be the primary backup this fall before a hamstring injury pushed him down the depth chart. Ives still arguably owns the best blend of size and familiarity among the backs, and if he can stay healthy, he’s the closest thing Nebraska has to a No. 1 option.

Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson enter bowl prep as co-No. 1's on the depth chart, assuming it stays status quo from what the Huskers released ahead of their final regular season game against Iowa. Mozee offers versatility and the second-most rushing attempts of any running back this fall. While Nelson started off the season scoring his first career touchdown against the Akron Zips, he then saw limited action outside of special teams after that. Both played sparingly this season, but both will get their largest workloads to date over the next few weeks.

Behind them is a wave of fellow underclassmen, each with intrigue but limited experience. Connor Booth, a true freshman, is a name to watch long-term after a 6,000-yard high school career. Kenneth Williams, Nebraska’s All-Big Ten return specialist, has explosive traits that head coach Matt Rhule believes could translate to the backfield. Even Jamal Rule, a 2026 signee who can't play in the bowl game, brings fresh competition to a room begging for a player to emerge.

Someone in this group is going to make a move over the coming weeks. The question is who.

Kenneth Williams earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors as a kick returner for Nebraska this fall. | Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

No matter how bowl prep unfolds, there’s a strong chance Nebraska lands a running back from the transfer portal in January. The staff tried to add one last offseason but opted to trust their gut with Johnson, and it ended up working out. However, Johnson was unique. This time around, the Huskers don't have a running back who totaled 484 all-purpose yards over the final four games of the season before. And, after witnessing a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback this fall, Nebraska can’t afford to not have a reliable back in 2026.

The current depth chart doesn’t have a proven option who’s handled a meaningful workload. Even if Ives or someone else breaks out in December, the room still lacks experience and established production. Adding a veteran among the ranks would give the Huskers stability while the younger backs continue developing over the coming years.

From a roster-building standpoint, bringing in a transfer also creates competition. That’s something this staff values, and something the room frankly needs. With so many unknowns, landing a back who has shown they can handle 10–15 carries a game would prevent Nebraska from relying on chance for the second straight year.

Ultimately, whether Nebraska adds a feature back or a complementary piece, activity in the portal feels inevitable at this point. Running back, in the Big Ten, is too important to not have as a reliable option for when the going gets tough. And replacing departing stars is how the Huskers go from competitive to elite in the win-loss column.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has added three assistant coaches to the staff since the Husker's loss to Iowa on Black Friday. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As you've undoubtedly gathered, Nebraska’s running back situation looks dramatically different than it did a month ago, and the Las Vegas Bowl comes at the perfect time for a room in transition. With Johnson off to the NFL and Parker entering the portal, the Huskers now have a chance to let their young backs compete and develop into eventual bigger roles.

For the returning players, this is the kind of opportunity they've waited for. Bowl prep will provide three weeks of uninterrupted reps, evaluations, and live work. And a good December could fast-track someone into a major role next fall.

But the reality is that Nebraska still needs more help. A portal addition feels like the first big step towards stabilizing a position group that lost its star, along with one of the highest-upside players of the future.

There’s no denying the uncertainty. But for the players still in the room, the next few weeks may be exactly what Nebraska needs to find its next All-American back. And with the 2026 season doesn't likely hinge on the Huskers doing so, taking advantage of former players' success is how Nebraska gets back to where it wants to be.

