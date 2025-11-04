Nebraska's Most Likely Final Record After Nine Games
Despite a loss last week, Nebraska football remains ahead of pace compared to the 2025 season.
Last year, the Huskers started 3-0 before a close setback. After back-to-back wins, NU then got embarrassed on the road to begin a four-game losing streak. Through nine games, the Big Red were sitting at 5-4.
This season played out the same way through seven games, but after being embarrassed on the road, the Big Red bounced back to get back in the win column and notch bowl eligibility before November for the first time since 2016. Of course, that was followed up by the missed opportunity against No. 23 USC on Saturday.
Now sitting at 6-3, how will the rest of this year go, especially with a change at quarterback?
According to Kelly Ford and the KFord Ratings, Nebraska has a solid chance to further eclipse last year's output. Here are the game-by-game percentages of winning for Nebraska's remaining schedule.
Nebraska goes back on the road this week for a night game at UCLA. The Bruins are 3-5 with losses to Utah, UNLV, New Mexico, Northwestern, and Indiana, and wins over Penn State, Michigan State, and Maryland. KFord gives Nebraska a 79% chance of winning the game, the same as a week ago.
After a week off, the Huskers head east to face Penn State on Nov. 22. The Nittany Lions are 3-5, with wins over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova, and losses to Oregon, UCLA, Northwestern, Iowa, and Ohio State. KFord gives Nebraska a 32% chance of winning the game, up 1%.
The regular-season finale is at home with Iowa on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes are 6-2, with wins over Albany, UMass, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Minnesota, and losses to Iowa State and Indiana. KFord gives Nebraska a 43% chance of winning the game, the same as last week.
If you take every game with a better than 50% chance as a Nebraska win, then the Big Red are in line to go 7-5. KFord gives Nebraska a 51% chance to win at least eight games, which is 13% lower than before the USC loss. The ratings also give the Big Red an 11% (down 12%) chance to win at least nine games.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 at UCLA 8 p.m. FOX
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.