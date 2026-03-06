Big Ten Basketball Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Every Team with One Game Left Each
Welcome to the final weekend of the Big Ten Conference's regular season.
The league tournament is set for next week in Chicago. Unlike last year, when three teams did not get to participate, all 18 programs will make the event.
With everyone having one game left to play, here are the seeding scenarios for every team.
- Michigan 18-1
- Michigan State 15-4
- Illinois 14-5
- Nebraska 14-5
- Purdue 13-6
- Wisconsin 13-6
- UCLA 12-7
- Ohio State 11-8
- Iowa 10-9
- Indiana 9-10
- Minnesota 7-12
- USC 7-12
- Washington 7-12
- Rutgers 5-14
- Northwestern 5-14
- Maryland 4-15
- Oregon 4-15
- Penn State 3-16
- Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Michigan 18-1
- Ceiling: 1
- Floor: 1
- Most Likely: 1
- Remaining Game: Sunday vs. Michigan State
The top seed in the Big Ten Tournament was locked up a few games ago, but now the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament is up for grabs. The Wolverines were in that spot when the selection committee revealed its top 16 a couple of weeks ago, but since then, Duke has posted better metrics.
Handling business on Sunday is as much about the in-state rivalry as it is March Madness positioning.
Michigan State 15-4
- Ceiling: 2
- Floor: 3
- Most Likely: 3
- Remaining Game: Sunday at Michigan
The math is simple for the Spartans: you get the 2-seed if you beat your rival at their place on Sunday, or if Nebraska loses to its rival. If Michigan and Nebraska are victorious, then MSU is the 3-seed. Either way, you're on the opposite side of Michigan while in Chicago.
Illinois 14-5
- Ceiling: 3
- Floor: 5
- Most Likely: 4
- Remaining Game: Sunday at Maryland
The Illini can still drop out of the triple bye, but it would take the following: Illinois loss to Maryland, Nebraska loss to Iowa, and Wisconsin win over Purdue. That's the long shot to get Illinois to jump ahead to playing on Thursday, but simply beating Maryland gets them a triple bye, and from there it depends on the Nebraska game for the 3-seed or the 4-seed.
Nebraska 14-5
- Ceiling: 2
- Floor: 5
- Most Likely: 2
- Remaining Game: Sunday vs. Iowa
Vaulting back into second in the league is still on the table, but, just like Illinois, so is dropping to the double bye and a 5-seed. A win locks up that triple bye, even if Michigan State stays at the 2-seed with an upset victory. The only way to drop to the 5-seed is with a loss to Iowa and a Purdue win over Wisconsin. Take care of business, and you've got a top-three seed in the Big Ten Tournament and could potentially lock up a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue 13-6
- Ceiling: 4
- Floor: 7
- Most Likely: 5
- Remaining Game: Saturday vs. Wisconsin
The winner on Saturday has a chance at a triple bye; the loser is stuck with a double bye. But the Boilermakers need some help to skip through to the quarterfinals: beat Wisconsin and have Iowa upend Nebraska.
Wisconsin 13-6
- Ceiling: 4
- Floor: 6
- Most Likely: 6
- Remaining Game: Saturday at Purdue
Just like Purdue, the Badgers need some help in getting the triple bye. Not only do they need a win in their own game and an Iowa over Nebraska result, but also for Maryland to do the unthinkable against Illinois.
UCLA 12-7
- Ceiling: 6
- Floor: 8
- Most Likely: 7
- Remaining Game: Saturday at USC
The Bruins are locked into a double bye, but which game on Thursday they play in has yet to be decided. A win over USC, plus a Wisconsin win over Purdue, and UCLA is the 6-seed. However, a Purdue win would keep the 7-spot as their ceiling, while a loss and an Ohio State win over Indiana could mean an 11 a.m. CST tip on Thursday.
Ohio State 11-8
- Ceiling: 7
- Floor: 9
- Most Likely: 8
- Remaining Game: Saturday vs. Indiana
The Buckeyes have a shot at the double bye. The only way to drop to a Wednesday game is with a loss to Indiana and an Iowa win over Nebraska. Should the Huskers win, the result of OSU-IU wouldn't matter in keeping the Buckeyes from Thursday.
Iowa 10-9
- Ceiling: 8
- Floor: 9
- Most Likely: 9
- Remaining Game: Sunday at Nebraska
Simple math here for the Hawkeyes: lose, and you're the 9-seed. Win, and get some help from Indiana topping Ohio State, and you get to advance to Thursday with a double bye.
Indiana 9-10
- Ceiling: 10
- Floor: 10
- Most Likely: 10
- Remaining Game: Saturday at Ohio State
Smack dab in the middle of the league, the Hoosiers already know their final placement. That means Indiana fans can begin planning for Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. CST game against the winner of Penn State and either Rutgers or Northwestern.
Minnesota 7-12
- Ceiling: 11
- Floor: 13
- Most Likely: 13
- Remaining Game: Saturday vs. Northwestern
The 11, 12, 13 race between Minnesota, USC, and Washington may be the most interesting of the weekend. All three play on Saturday. All three are guaranteed one of these seeds with a single bye to Wednesday.
In a three-way tie, Washington holds the tiebreaker. In a two-way tie, it is Washington over USC, Washington over Minnesota, and USC over Minnesota.
USC 7-12
- Ceiling: 11
- Floor: 13
- Most Likely: 12
- Remaining Game: Saturday vs. UCLA
See above.
Washington 7-12
- Ceiling: 11
- Floor: 13
- Most Likely: 11
- Remaining Game: Saturday at Oregon
See two above.
Rutgers 5-14
- Ceiling: 14
- Floor: 15
- Most Likely: 14
- Remaining Game: Sunday vs. Penn State
A bye in the Big Ten Tournament is on the table for the Scarlet Knights. All that stands in their way is the worst team in the league. A win, and they get to skip the first round. A loss, and they've got to hope the Wildcats don't upend Minnesota.
Northwestern 5-14
- Ceiling: 14
- Floor: 15
- Most Likely: 15
- Remaining Game: Saturday at Minnesota
The Wildcats need some help to not be playing on Day 1 of the Big Ten Tournament. Northwestern needs to not only beat Minnesota but also have Penn State knock off Rutgers.
Maryland 4-15
- Ceiling: 16
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 17
- Remaining Games: Sunday vs. Illinois
The game matchup is already decided, but who gets to be the higher seed remains in the air. The Terrapins and Ducks are guaranteed to be in the opening game of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST in Chicago. If the teams are still tied after Sunday, Oregon holds the tiebreaker to take the 16 seed.
Oregon 4-15
- Ceiling: 16
- Floor: 17
- Most Likely: 16
- Remaining Game: Saturday vs. Washington
See above.
Penn State 3-16
- Ceiling: 18
- Floor: 18
- Most Likely: 18
- Remaining Game: Sunday at Rutgers
Not saying there isn't anything left to play for, but there isn't for at least this weekend for the Nittany Lions. Already with last place in the league locked up, Penn State will play in the second game on Tuesday against either Rutgers or Northwestern, with the winner advancing to Wednesday against Indiana.
Big Ten Tournament Schedule
All times central
March 10
- 16 vs. 17 4 p.m.
- 15 vs. 18
March 11
- 9 vs. 16/17 11 a.m.
- 12 vs. 13
- 10 vs. 15/18 5:30 p.m.
- 11 vs. 14
March 12
- 8 vs. 9/16/17 11 a.m.
- 5 vs. 12/13
- 7 vs. 10/15/18 5:30 p.m.
- 6 vs. 11/14
March 13
- 1 vs. 8/9/16/17 11 a.m.
- 4 vs. 5/12/13
- 2 vs. 7/10/15/18 5:30 p.m.
- 3 vs. 6/11/14
March 14
- Semifinal 1 12 p.m.
- Semifinal 2
March 15
- Championship 2:30 p.m.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
