Nebraska’s Running Backs Stepped Up in Loss to Utah

If you look hard enough, and maybe squint, you can find Nebraska’s true silver lining from its New Year’s Eve beatdown loss to Utah.

There wasn't much to pick from after Nebraska's 14-7 first-quarter lead.

But Nebraska running backs picked up right where All-American Emmett Johnson left off. Some thought Nebraska’s running game might be a concern without Johnson going into the Las Vegas Bowl, but it wasn't.

The Huskers gained 161 yards on the ground in the 44-22 loss to the Utes. Coming into the game, Nebraska averaged 144.6 yards per game, ranked 81st in the nation.

Redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson, a 6-foot, 195-pounder from Wilkes-Barre, Pa., who spoke confidently about the ground attack going into the game, led the way with 88 yards on 12 carries. That included a 38-yard touchdown run that put the Huskers ahead, 7-0.

“It definitely felt great but I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my offensive linemen, without my receivers blocking,” Nelson said at a postgame news conference about his touchdown run.

“But this is just something I’ve been waiting for since I got here, being able to show everybody what I can do. Definitely scoring, especially scoring the first touchdown, that felt great.”

Huskers' offense bogged down

The Huskers led 14-7 in the first quarter but had a life-draining five consecutive three-and-outs as Utah grabbed a 24-14 halftime lead.

“To be honest, I just feel as though it was our tempo,” Nelson said about the three-and-outs. “When we were hustling to the ball, when we were breaking the huddle, getting lined up, I feel as though that’s when we had our edge over them and once we kinda, sorta stopped doing that, that’s when they were able to adjust and stop us.”

Utah kept scoring in the second half as Nebraska’s defense had trouble stopping, or even containing, Utes quarterback Devon Dampier.

“I definitely feel as though it’s just going to leave a bad taste in our mouth, so we’re going to use that as motivation,” Nelson said.

“We’re going to go in every day thinking about these last three games [losses to Penn State, Iowa and Utah]. And every day we’re just going to go in and we’re going to work, the guys that are with us are the guys that are with us. We’re just going to try to put our best foot forward. Definitely grow from this.”

It was Nelson’s turn

During the season, Nelson had 15 carries for 59 yards — only three more carries than he had against Utah. With Johnson headed to the NFL Draft, Nebraska needed someone to step up.

“It’s all about the process,” Nelson said. “You double down on the process. Day in and day out you feel as though you’re going to be the starter.

“Then once your time comes and once your number is called you just got to go out there and ball out.”

Huskers coach Matt Rhule was pleased with the running game against Utah, one positive area for Nebraska on a long day in Vegas.

“If you go back and look at it, Mekhi had the explosive runs, [Isaiah] Mozee continued to make plays,” Rhule said at a postgame news conference. “Kwinten Ives was the short-yardage back, the third-down back.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee runs against Michigan defenders earlier in the season at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Coming into this game, that was the least of my worries. I think those are three really good players so we feel really good about them being the backs moving forward next year. Today was more of a traditional approach to the running back room as opposed to what happened this year, where everyone kinda mixed in.

“Like I said, we have the portal coming up. The portal giveth and the portal taketh away. We’ll see how it goes. But we do feel really good about the running back room as it is right now.”

Remembering Emmett Johnson

Nelson said he has been in touch with Johnson, who gained 1,451 yards this season.

“He’s been contacting me, I’ve been contacting him. We’ve been in contact a lot,” Nelson said.

“He’s basically been telling me, go be you. Don’t go out there and listen to what a lot of other people say, ‘Oh, try and be like Emmett. You got to be like Emmett. Just go out there and be you. You’re a great player and you’re here for a reason so go out there and put that on display.’ ”

Nelson said he believes his teammates have confidence in his abilities.

“It definitely makes me feel better,” Nelson said. “Just going out there and knowing that all other 10 guys, even the guys on defense, and the guys that are on the sideline, knowing they have full confidence and full belief in you that you can go out and make the play that we need, I feel as though that’s just great.”

In December, Rhule fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and hired Geep Wade from Georgia Tech. The Huskers finished a second consecutive season 7-6, a less than expected final record.

"Coach Geep, he brings good energy,” Nelson said. “He’s on his guys. He’s on our offensive linemen and I have no doubt in my mind that this upcoming season, with the help of Coach Geep, we’re definitely going to take our run game and even our pass game to the next level.”

Nelson wants to spend the offseason taking his game to the next level, too. He has a plan.

“I definitely want to get bigger,” Nelson said. “Being a Big Ten running back, you got to be big and you got to be able to last the whole season.

“I feel as though focusing on my body weight, also focusing on my pass protection. I feel as though you can never be too good at something. Those are the two things I really want to focus on this offseason.”

