Nebraska’s Teddy Prochazka Makes Triumphant Return After 644 days
Teddy Prochazka hadn’t played a football game for Nebraska in 644 days. On the 644th day — after an ACL tear kept him sidelined for the 2024 season — the right offensive tackle still didn’t know if he would start that night in the season opener against Cincinnati.
Prochazka, a senior, spent the offseason battling junior Tyler Knaak for the starting job. One of them would start. But which one?
On game day, Prochazka found out. He would be the starter, his first game action since Nov. 24, 2023.
“Thursday of that week, during one of our last walkthroughs I was just kinda in there, but we were still kind of rotating. But I never knew,” Prochazka said about when he learned that he would start against Cincy.
Prochazka didn’t appear to miss a step over his long absence. According to 247Sports, Prochazka played all 58 offensive snaps and was the game’s highest-graded pass blocker with a Pro Football Focus grade of 79.2
“It was competition up until the game,” said Prochazka, a 6-foot-10, 320-pounder. “Tyler’s really pushed me and I feel like my game and his game have both developed over fall camp and with our competition. And it continues to get better.
“Both of us, we talk about taking one thing to improve on each day … and I felt that we both had things that we had to improve on … And just watching film together, we both really matured together. I feel like it’s been a great journey.”
Nebraska holds on
Nebraska’s 2025 journey started well enough with its 20-17 victory over Cincinnati on Thursday. Prochazka was part of an offensive line that helped running back Emmett Johnson gain 108 yards and helped protect sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, who completed 33-of-42 passes for 243 yards and both of the Huskers’ touchdowns.
Nebraska had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats made it uncomfortably tight by cutting the Huskers’ lead to three points. This, one season after Nebraska was 2-5 in one-score games.
“I’ve been on sidelines before when it’s felt like, ‘Oh crap, here we go,’ ” Prochazka said. “But I feel like this last weekend it’s what’s next. And that’s all they’ve been preaching here is what’s next.
“Defense, if we didn’t get a pick. We were sitting there talking: All right, let’s go two-minute run attack. We’re prepping for the next thing. I’m glad it worked out the way it did. But I don’t think there was ever an ‘Oh, boy’ moment or feeling on the sideline.
“Obviously there’s some things to improve on. It’s the first week and that’s kinda what we’re talking about now. We’re racing against ourselves to improve for the next week.
“One of the biggest jumps that we need to make is efficiency in first and second down. Our third down was pretty good. But as an offensive line we want to put down our shoulders, like we need to get more efficient on those downs.”
Prochazka’s recovery
Rehabbing for 644 days is a testament to the dedication of anyone. Last year’s injury, suffered in training camp, was the third time in four years he suffered a season-ending knee injury. It’s almost impossible to fathom what Prochazka went through to get back onto the field.
“It was a long road to get back to where I am now,” said Prochazka, who graduated in August 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in sports media and communication and now is working on his master’s degree in applied science.“The recovery process is always still there.
“I feel more so after games but I feel like being able to get through that game and being able to attack it as much I could. It’s a great feeling and something I look forward to doing it each week.
“I have a lot of belief in myself and this staff here. The protocol they put me on to get me back, the rehab and all that. I been through it my freshman year. We have all of these brand-new facilities.
“I told my dad, there’s no other place in the country that I’d want to be hurt than here with this staff and these resources that we have. So it never really crossed my mind that I couldn’t get back.”
After that long time away from football, Prochazka will play in front of his home crowd Saturday against Akron.
“I’m super excited. Like I said, it’s been a long time since I played a down in front of those fans at home,” Prochazka said. “So I’m just looking forward to it. I keep prepping for Akron this week and just excited.
“Each day find something to improve on, and improve on it. That’s what Coach Rhule’s talked about. If you want to improve the team, improve yourself first. As an offensive line, we’ve really taken to that.”
Hollywood next for Prochazka?
Prochazka recently appeared in a Nebraska promotional video to reveal their uniforms. He isn’t the only Husker football player going before cameras. Teammate Ceyair Wright has Hollywood credits. The cornerback portrayed LeBron James’ son, Darius, in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” among his theatrical credits.
Prochazk was cast as a farmer. It’s quite a backstory.
“We were going out to practice during camp and Rhule called me over,” Prochazka said. “And I thought, oh gosh what did I do. I come over there and he’s like: ‘You drive a truck, right?’ I’m like, yeah. All right, we’ve got an alternate video coming out. We’re going to have you drive a truck in it. I said OK.
“So ran home and they told me, ‘Get farmer clothes.’ I’m from Elkhorn, Nebraska. I went to Elkhorn South [High], don’t have many farmer clothes, but let me see what I can do.
“So went home, got a quick fit together and drove out there and went to this guy’s house. Picked up an old Ford Ranger. Didn’t think I was going to fit in it. I did. So we just went and drove some laps. So that was pretty fun.
“And then I texted all my buddies back home. And I was like ‘Guys, get ready.’ And they’re like: What are you talking about? I can’t say, just be on the lookout. Your guy might be in Hollywood very soon.”
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.