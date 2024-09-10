Nebraska's Tommi Hill Rated Top DB in Big Ten for Week 2
Nebraska defensive back Tommi Hill had one of the toughest matchups in college football during Week 2.
The Cornhuskers' secondary was going up against a Colorado receiving unit that included Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., two of the most electric players in the country. Not to mention highly touted quarterback Shedeur Sanders who is expected to be a first-round pick in this upcoming draft. The Huskers' secondary was going to have its hands full.
But the Huskers' back end was incredible against the Buffaloes' high-flying offense. As well as the defense played as a whole, there was a clear standout performance from Hill. He was a lockdown corner in this game and earned an 83.5 coverage grade from PFF for his performance. It was the highest grade that any Big Ten defensive back received in Week 2. He also finished with six total tackles.
The highlight of the game for Hill and the entire Nebraska team was Hill's pick six in the first quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game and sent the Memorial Stadium crowd into a frenzy. After this play, it was clear that Colorado's offense was in trouble. Sanders could only stare in disbelief after Hill jumped on his throw and took it to the house.
Hill made sure to let Hunter and the other Colorado receivers know they were in for a challenge when he was guarding them. He detailed some of his trash talk with Hunter specifically after the game.
"If you are going against me, you are going to face a dog," Hill said. "I don't care what his name was, he just knew he was going to get the best out of me. I told him it was going to be a rough game for him and told him nothing was going to be easy for him. He was like 'Oh you are trash' and I was like okay, I am going to show you. I got in his head in the first or second quarter. In the third quarter, he was not talking to me at all."
It is safe to say that Hill's performance had Hunter and the rest of the Colorado offense at a loss for words.
